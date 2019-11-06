Media
Shouldn’t ‘cancel culture’ outrage be demolishing ABC News right about now?
I’m no fan of “cancel culture.” In most cases, it’s an overblown reaction to an underwhelming “sin” perpetrated by a company or individual that yields stupid results. But one would think if there’s anything that could prompt cancel culture to take hold, it would be when a company aids a pedophile to allow them to continue sexually abusing children. Is there anything that deserves more outrage than that?
Yet, ABC News is barely getting a gripe from any of its regular viewers despite covering up a story for three years about Jeffrey Epstein. How many children has he hurt in that time span? How many young girls could have heard about Jeffrey Epstein three years ago if ABC News had done its job instead of bowing to pressure from the powerful elite? If cancel culture demands retribution for crimes, where is the unambiguous outrage towards a news outlet that ignored a blockbuster story that could have helped people by bringing Epstein under the scrutiny of the world?
Where’s the disconnect? It’s clearly a case of ABC News getting a pass from its progressive viewership because they were protecting powerful progressives like Bill Clinton. It was an election year with Hillary Clinton in the mix, so taking down a vile pedophile was secondary to winning an election. It wasn’t ABC’s executives children who were being raped, after all. Why should they care when they had an election to win for the Democrats?
This should disgust literally everyone who isn’t also a pedophile. There should be protests in front of ABC News headquarters right now. There should be online petitions demanding answers from the executives, investigations into who is pulling their strings, and televisions across the nation universally tuning them completely out. They should be considered anathema to the world of broadcasting if “cancel culture” had any sense of right and wrong.
But it doesn’t.
ABC News willfully protected a confirmed pedophile for three years, then had the nerve to say the story hadn’t “met our standards to air.” Seriously? ABC’s standards are simple. If a story hurts powerful Democrats, mum’s the word.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Shouldn’t ‘cancel culture’ outrage be demolishing ABC News right about now?
Montgomery County’s Marc Elrich acknowledges rapes increased because of sanctuary jurisdiction policies
Democratic power brokers forming a plan to draft Hillary Clinton
Tucson’s sanctuary city initiative only gets 29% support
Eddie Rispone’s race for Louisiana Governor just became much more important
Even the Democratic Establishment is panicking over Elizabeth Warren’s Medicare-for-All plan
Jeffrey Epstein cover up, Amy Robach’s hot mic rants get zero coverage on CNN, other leftist outlets
The View host Joy Behar: ‘Wait ’til you get elected, then take the guns away’
Is Durham ready for the job?
Intersectionality clash: Rep. Clyburn admits Pete Buttigieg’s struggles in SC are due to homosexuality turning off old black voters
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Mark Meadows on the conspiracy theory and the fairy tale
Newt Gingrich calls out Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff
Charlie Daniels tells Beto O’Rourke to bring bandaids
Charlie Kirk tells Lebron James exactly how he (and many of us) feels
Trending
-
Democrats3 days ago
Elizabeth Warren lied so adamantly about Medicare-for-All, even the NYT called her out
-
Opinions2 days ago
5 questions the GOP should ask alleged whistleblower Eric Ciaramella
-
Conservatism2 days ago
Milo Yiannopoulos releases alleged recording of Richard Spencer spewing racist hatred (warning: explicit)
-
Democrats1 day ago
America needs to know what Adam Schiff is hiding
-
Conspiracy Theory17 hours ago
Jeffrey Epstein cover up, Amy Robach’s hot mic rants get zero coverage on CNN, other leftist outlets
-
Culture and Religion3 days ago
Intersectionality clash: Rep. Clyburn admits Pete Buttigieg’s struggles in SC are due to homosexuality turning off old black voters
-
Democrats3 days ago
California governor threatens to take over PG&E
-
Democrats2 days ago
Reminder: This is 100% quid pro quo