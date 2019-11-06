Eddie Rispone’s race for Louisiana Governor just became much more important

Narratives seem to be everything nowadays when it comes to politics. This is why we have an impeachment inquiry. Democrats don’t really believe the President should be impeached over his conversation with Ukrainian President Zelensky, but they have a narrative surrounding it so they’re acting. The Virginia election narrative that saw Democrats take both state chambers is a big one, but the race for Kentucky governor, which is too close to call but currently points to a loss for incumbent Republican Matt Bevin, makes the upcoming Louisiana gubernatorial race much more important.

Why? Narrative.

Bevin’s loss, if it turns out to be one, wasn’t unexpected. He was polling poorly from the start and had a disapproval rating of 40% in July… among Republican voters. His public battles with teachers’ unions and his adherence to fiscally conservative policies didn’t help him win back upset Republicans who still helped the other five Republicans running for office win their respective races in the state. Win or lose, the fact that it was close when it appeared just a couple of weeks ago to be a blowout in the making for Democrat Andy Beshear should be credited to President Trump’s support.

‘“The President just about dragged Gov. Matt Bevin across the finish line, helping him run stronger than expected in what turned into a very close race at the end,” said Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale. “A final outcome remains to be seen.”

Now, all eyes of those who view 2019 elections as harbingers of what’s to come in 2020 will turn to Louisiana and Republican Eddie Rispone. It’s another uphill battle in a governor’s race that puts him head-to-head against a somewhat popular incumbent in John Bel Edwards. Now. President Trump must decide how much of his personal reputation he’s going to stake on another Republican candidate. Hopefully, he’ll go all in. The GOP needs this win.

In reality, political harbingers in the modern era that are a year out mean absolutely nothing except for one important thing: Perception. How people vote in November, 2019, will only affect how they vote in November, 2020, because of the results of the perceptions this election will yield. If Rispone wins and confidence returns to the GOP, fundraising should increase accordingly even during the dry holiday months. If Rispone loses, some donors will hold onto their money until next year when momentum is back on the GOP’s side.

Perceptions also affect media coverage, and while the vast majority of coverage in mainstream media is pro-Democrat, the enthusiasm of rising independent media sources (like NOQ Report) will see a bounce with a Rispone victory.

In that regard, the close Kentucky race means it’s very important for Rispone to win on November 16.

Louisiana Republicans and right-leaning Independents must come out in support of Eddie Rispone. We need to go into 2020 with momentum on our side and ousting an incumbent Democratic governor will go a long way to a happy holiday season.

