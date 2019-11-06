Democratic power brokers forming a plan to draft Hillary Clinton

The Democratic Party at the national level is in shambles. You may not see it in public yet, but there are so many in the Democratic Establishment who have doubts about their non-radical options that twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is getting serious consideration. Efforts are being undertaken behind the scenes to plan an entry strategy while facilitating the exit of current frontrunner Joe Biden.

Our source working with an influential Democratic donor said there have been three phone meetings in the last two weeks between multiple donors and at least one former DNC official. Michael Bloomberg was the group’s first choice, but apparently the billionaire hasn’t seen a valid entry point for a presidential run, leaving Clinton as the only viable moderate candidate. Another source corroborated the calls but had no knowledge of what was said other than the calls centering around Clinton.

Recent polls indicate a potential appetite for another Clinton run.

Democratic primary voters are “Ready for Hillary,” according to the results of a recent Harvard-Harris national poll which found that twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton would tie for first place with Joe Biden if she were to join the underwhelming field of candidates vying to face Donald Trump in 2020.

The poll is great news for fans of Clinton, who has stubbornly refused to rule out another run for president, and has reportedly expressed a willingness to enter the race if she believed she could win. As longtime Clinton goon Philippe Reines recently said on Fox News, the former first lady “might be the best person” to beat President Trump, despite her inability to do so in 2016.

Two fears have weighed on Democrats in recent weeks. The first is the risk of Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders consolidating their support to defeat the establishment candidates. The second is a concern that the two most popular establishment candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, aren’t getting the passionate support necessary to win even if their polling numbers are comparable to the radical progressives in the race.

If Clinton were to enter the race, the vocal opposition from the left will reach a fever-pitch. Many socialists still believe Sanders would be President today if the DNC and establishment Democrats hadn’t handed the 2016 nomination to Clinton. Her entry into the race may be seen as a good thing to those who are souring on Biden and Buttigieg, but it will be another stab in the back to those supporting Sanders or Warren.

One would think with 25 candidates to start with, at least one would emerge as competent enough to prevent a Hillary Clinton run. But with the only standout thus far being radical Elizabeth Warren, a Clinton run seems less far-fetched.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.