Prelude to Armageddon: Supernatural spiritual forces are arrayed against us

PERSPECTIVE

November 2nd was the 20th anniversary of the Xerox mass shooting in Honolulu that killed seven people in 1999. Yesterday, November 4th, was the 40th anniversary of Iran’s taking American diplomats hostage in 1979. Today, November 5th, it has been 10 years since the Fort Hood Massacre in 2009.

Why does the Omnipotent, Omniscient and Omnipresent Almighty God on His Throne in Heaven permit such evil to occur here below on Earth? Why do God’s people suffer when evil men and women prosper?

1 Peter, Chapter 5

8 Be self-controlled and alert. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour.

9 Resist him, standing firm in the faith, because you know that your brothers throughout the world are undergoing the same kind of sufferings.

10 And the God of all grace, who called you to his eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while, will himself restore you and make you strong, firm and steadfast.

JESUS CHRIST VS. FALSE RELIGIONS

The example and the teachings of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ run contrary to our fallen human nature. St. Paul was led by Divine Inspiration to tell us that as mortal creatures we are incapable of leading perfect lives.

Romans 7

15 I do not understand what I do. For what I want to do I do not do, but what I hate I do.

If Lucifer himself were to design a counterfeit religion, he would build it around indulging sinful human nature. He would instill in us hatred of those unlike ourselves and brand them as infidels worthy of death.

WHY DOESN’T GOD INTERVENE AND PROTECT THOSE WHO SERVE HIM?

Those who are misled by the father of lies will think that they are doing service to God when they kill you. There are many manifestations of the devil’s attempt to destroy servants of Jesus Christ. Some will be followers of false religions, some will be adherents of secular ideologies and some will even claim to be Christians.

Could God send a band of angels to lift us up on their wings and take us out of harm’s way? Absolutely! But God has His own Master Plan of the Ages. During His Incarnation, He came as the Suffering Servant to bear our sins and transgressions. He did not overthrow Herod, Pilate or Caesar. But vengeance is His and at His Second Advent, someday very soon, He will return and set all things right.

WHAT WE SEE IN OUR WORLD TODAY

Evil and darkness are very similar in that neither exists of its own accord. Darkness is merely the absence of light. When you walk into a dark room, you don’t thrash at it with a baseball bat to fend off its dangers; you just turn on the light and the darkness vanishes. Likewise evil is the absence of good. God is the Definition of Good. Therefore, wherever God’s Presence is not, there evil prevails. Therein lies the danger when we disinvite Him and make Him unwelcome in our schools, our homes, our country and our hearts!

There are three main systems which pose an existential threat to us as Christians today. Satan uses each in different ways. One operates under the guise of religion, another as an atheistic ideology whereas the most insidious is actually a false flag maneuver.

Islamic countries deny all civil and human rights to non-Muslims. Communist countries such as North Korea and China try to supplant God with worship of the dictator. Our hearts break as we hear the horror stories of our brothers and sisters persecuted and killed around the world for their faith.

But here in the United States of America, our spiritual enemy takes various subtle tacks to undermine and subvert our Christian principles. The so-called separation of church and state is not in the Constitution as they would have you believe. It’s in a letter written by Thomas Jefferson to a friend in which he was concerned that the state not interfere in matters of the church.

Which brings us to the biggest problem today. Evangelicals have been co-opted in the interest of political ambitions. Some of the putative faith leaders in America are rendering unto Caesar that which ought to be reserved unto God.

Ephesians 6

12 For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.

WE ARE PRIVILEGED TO LIVE IN THIS CURRENT AGE

The 70th week of Daniel is upon us. The Hebrew prophets foretold the first coming of the Messiah. But the final epoch in those prophecies lies just ahead. We will not discuss varying interpretations as to the timing of the Rapture when Jesus will take those who remain faithful to Him out of this sinful world. His command is just that we be prepared at all times as we see the signs all about us.

Ezekiel’s prophecy of the Dry Bones coming together foretold the restoration of the State of Israel in 1948. Iran as the heir of ancient Persia threatens to annihilate Israel today. The theocratic and apocalyptic regime in Tehran is just setting the stages for the final battle of Armageddon. Neither Ayatollah Khamenei nor Prime Minister Netanyahu grasps the significance of the roles they play. Nor do Putin, Erdoğan or even Trump.

But you and I as Christians and as Americans have a front row seat as the final chapter in world history plays out before our very eyes. What we do next year in the 2020 election will be instrumental in determining whether America will finally return to our Divine Calling as One Nation Under God.

This is not to try to persuade you to vote for or against any particular candidate or political party. Just be sure to vet those for whom you cast your vote as to whether they will be an asset or a liability in these precarious times in which we live.

Finally, let’s all ensure that our own heart is right with God. Then, no matter what His perfect timing may be, He will find us ready and reward our faithfulness.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.