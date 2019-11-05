Jeffrey Epstein cover up, Amy Robach’s hot mic rants get zero coverage on CNN, other leftist outlets

How big does a story have to be for CNN, MSNBC, and other progressive mainstream media outlets to cover it when it implicates Democrats or their own fake news media infrastructure? Those limits were tested again today as Project Veritas released explosive hot mic footage of ABC News anchor Amy Robach claiming she had a huge story on Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophilia and the powerful men he had dirt on. How did progressive media fair? They failed miserably once again.

CNN nor MSNBC haven’t mentioned it. The Washington Post and NY Times are scrambling to downplay the story and protect the narrative that it was never a story to being with even in light of what we know today. This, folks, is a sham.

The footage is so damning of both ABC News and powerful people like Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and Alan Dershowitz that it has now entered into its own realm of being covered up. They don’t want you to watch the video above. They don’t you to learn a member of their own media cabal is “100%” certain Epstein was murdered. They definitely don’t want you to hear from the victims of Epstein’s heinous crimes, to see the images of powerful men participating in his sex parties, or to doubt for a second the official narratives mainstream media is pumping out.

ABC News and Robach are playing their part in covering it all up. Their feeble statements following the release of the Project Veritas video were dismissive and fly in the face of everything Robach was caught saying on the video.

It isn’t a huge leap to believe Epstein was murdered because he had the dirtiest of dirt on extremely powerful men, especially when we look into the astronomically improbable alleged course of events that led to him being “discovered” having “committed suicide” in his cell with cameras conveniently malfunctioning and guards mysteriously asleep at the wheel. Even medical examinations that happened without the cover up cabal controlling the results came to the conclusion homicide was the most likely cause of death.

Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy more consistent with homicidal strangulation than suicide, Dr. Michael Baden reveals The bombshell claim by Dr. Michael Baden, a former New York City medical examiner who has worked on high-profile cases during a five-decade medical career, is certain to reignite suspicions that surfaced immediately after Epstein, who was awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges involving underage girls, was discovered dead in his cell on Aug. 10. Baden, who was hired by Epstein’s brother and observed the autopsy, told Fox News its findings are more consistent with homicidal strangulation than suicidal hanging. He noted that the 66-year-old Epstein had two fractures on the left and right sides of his larynx, specifically the thyroid cartilage or Adam’s apple, as well as one fracture on the left hyoid bone above the Adam’s apple, Baden told Fox News. “Those three fractures are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation,” Baden, who is also a Fox News contributor, said.

This is much bigger than just protecting powerful people Epstein could have exposed. It’s about the long and powerful arms of government and media working to quash bombshells after bombshells that point to an extremely disturbing conspiracy. One doesn’t have to be a conspiracy theorist to realize this is awful. One needs only be a rational, discerning citizen to want to cry foul over this obvious abuse of power in attempts to keep the people in the dark.

It all points to just another example of why independent, truthful news outlets like Project Veritas and NOQ Report need your support. You won’t get the real news from mainstream media. You’ll only get their propaganda and the false narratives that drive their agenda.

If you want the truth, don’t try to find it on CNN or others complicit in the Epstein cover up. They and other powerful people do not want you to watch this Project Veritas video which is why it must be spread far and wide.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.