Invoking Hunter Biden, Burisma asked Obama administration to back off corruption accusations

Democrats have been seeking a smoking gun against President Trump to nail him in their impeachment inquiry. But thanks to famed investigative reporter John Solomon, it appears the smoking gun that was found points squarely at the previous administration as well as the current frontrunner in the Democratic presidential nomination race, former Vice President Joe Biden. Many have long asserted the real quid pro quo that took place regarding Ukraine was perpetrated by Biden when he was in office. Now, we have the most powerful evidence to date that the whole ordeal in 2016 makes the weak charges against President Trump seem insignificant.

BREAKING: FOIA'd email shows Burisma's lobbyists used Hunter Biden's position on the board of the corrupt Ukrainian gas company to request a meeting with Obama/Kerry State Department officials while Joe Biden was Vice President. This is the evidence the media said didn't exist. pic.twitter.com/4cL9k1S9DY — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) November 5, 2019

Democrats and their mainstream media proxies have been beating the false drum that there’s no evidence showing Biden or his former boss did anything wrong. But the report from Solomon clearly illustrates a series of events that point to not only the aforementioned quid pro quo, but also a basis for it from Burisma itself. They flat out asked the Obama administration to help them with their troubles with the prosecutor coming after them, and as Biden famously said, “Well son of a bitch, he got fired.”

Biden’s own admission of pressuring Ukraine to fire the prosecutor investigating his son’s company coupled with the letter from Burisma to the U.S. State Department invoking Hunter Biden’s name in their request for assistance adds up to a damning case against the left’s already-feeble narrative.

Breaking: Memos detailing Hunter Biden's contacts with Obama State Department released. VP son's Ukrainian gas firm pressed US officials to end corruption allegations … just a month before Joe Biden forced firing of prosecutor overseeing case.https://t.co/APtdGUrnxn — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) November 4, 2019

Hunter Biden’s Ukraine gas firm pressed Obama administration to end corruption allegations, memos show During that February 2016 contact, a U.S. representative for Burisma Holdings sought a meeting with Undersecretary of State Catherine A. Novelli to discuss ending the corruption allegations against the Ukrainian firm where Hunter Biden worked as a board member, according to memos obtained under a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit. (I filed that suit this summer with the help of the public interest law firm the Southeastern Legal Foundation.) Just three weeks before Burisma’s overture to State, Ukrainian authorities raided the home of the oligarch who owned the gas firm and employed Hunter Biden, a signal the long-running corruption probe was escalating in the middle of the U.S. presidential election. Hunter Biden’s name, in fact, was specifically invoked by the Burisma representative as a reason the State Department should help, according to a series of email exchanges among U.S. officials trying to arrange the meeting. The subject line for the email exchanges read simply “Burisma.” “Per our conversation, Karen Tramontano of Blue Star Strategies requested a meeting to discuss with U/S Novelli USG remarks alleging Burisma (Ukrainian energy company) of corruption,” a Feb. 24, 2016, email between State officials read. “She noted that two high profile U.S. citizens are affiliated with the company (including Hunter Biden as a board member).

All Democrats and their frontrunner can do is downplay this. They cannot deny it. What John Solomon continues bringing to the table are clear indicators that the real basis for the impeachment inquiry is to stir smoke to protect Joe Biden.

