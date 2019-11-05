As drug cartels terrorize Mexico, Democrats continue pushing for open borders

Here is a fact that none of the Democrats running for president will ever admit. If their policies, most of which will result in de facto open borders, are ever implemented in the United States, the same drug cartels that just murdered three women and six children will become dominant criminal forces in the United States. They may not be able to corrupt the government and law enforcement as easily as they do in Mexico, but they will bring their own brand of terrorism to our nation if allowed.

Let’s be clear about one thing while we’re at it. When President Trump first announced his candidacy in 2015 and famously referred to the murderers and rapists who were flooding the border at the time, the cartels were among the people to which he was referring. Even Democrats should be able to admit the cartels represent the utmost danger to citizens of our nation if the borders would become more porous than they already are. But instead of joining with Republicans to prevent this from happening, they are ignoring the President’s warnings, the will of the American people, and the safety of everyone living in our nation today.

The heinous crime that is making the news today should be seen as the prelude to what will happen regularly in America if Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, or Pete Buttigieg become President. All of the Democratic candidates are offering some variation of weakened border protection to lure votes from the radical progressive base that opposes ICE and CBP while inviting everyone, including the cartels, to sneak into our country at all costs.

Horror: Brutal Cartels Massacre American Mothers and Children in Northern Mexico In last night’s massacre, Rhonita Maria LeBaron was traveling to Phoenix when her car broke down, according to relatives. Gunmen opened fire and torched her vehicle causing the gas tank to explode where she died along with her twin six-month-old babies, Titus and Tiana and two more of her children Krystal, 10, and Howard, 12. Eight miles ahead, Christina Langford Johnson, 31, Dawna Ray Langford, 43, and two of Dawna’s children, Trevor, 11, and Rogan, 3, were also killed in other SUVs. Other family members are still unaccounted for.

These heinous crimes are not isolated. But with the victims being Americans, this story will get exponentially more attention than any of the daily massacres perpetrated by these cartels. It is absolutely sickening that this sort of senseless violence on innocent people can happen in our “civilized” world, but it happens much more often than most Americans realize.

And Democrats will do whatever they can to bring this type of violence into our nation.

Some will say it’s wrong to politicize this horrible crime so shortly after it happened. To those who believe this, I must point out that lack of “politicizing” combined with complacency driven by corruption, fear, or both is why Mexico has been unable to fix their tremendous cartel problem for over four decades. I’ve pointed out the lunacy of open borders before this hideous act of violence and I will continue to point it out after the crime leaves the news cycle. Americans must be shaken if necessary to recognize the reality of what is happening across the border as well as the dangers associated with the Democrats’ intentions.

This isn’t about fishing for votes to shift to Republicans. It’s about making Americans aware and outraged enough to tell the Democrats to change the direction to which they’re planning to take us. It’s not about politicizing. It’s about an imperative wake up call that millions of Americans need right now.

If this story outrages you, good. It should. Take that outrage and point it towards those who would send an open invitation to cartels to bring their insanity to America. It will happen if we do not raise our voices to a cacophony against open borders.

