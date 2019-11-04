Why won’t Fox News poll an accurate allotment of Independent voters?

When conservative media jumped all over Fox News last month for posting a poll unfavorable to President Trump that did not depict an accurate representation of voters, we didn’t cover it. I personally assumed they had already gotten the message and would correct the issue with the next poll. I was wrong. The news outlet that most consider to be right-leaning based on opinion hosts like Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson has a news department that seems to be left-leaning when they’re supposed to be unbiased. This is the only way we can account for them polling with Independents represented by a mere 11%.

In reality, Independents are the largest voting bloc, accounting for 35%-40% of the population. But the network polled Democrats as nearly half of the pool, accounting for 49% of those polled. It’s no wonder it showed 51% favoring impeachment of the President even though Independents polled at only 38% in favor.

Latest #FoxNews poll: 49% favor #Impeachment & removal. Worth noting: This is down from 51% last month. Still, poll respondents composed of: 49% Dem

41% GOP

11% Independent Independents comprise 35-40% of U.S. population. Of those polled, no's outnumber yes's 47% to 38%. — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) November 3, 2019

By no means am I suggesting impeachment isn’t gaining in popularity. Between mainstream media’s incessant coverage and subsequent spin of every utterance from witnesses leaked by Democrats, it’s understandable that many people are falling for the same propaganda that made them believe there was Russian collusion for two years. But the magic number of 50% was artificially breached, which changes the headlines being pushed forward by mainstream media.

With these numbers, the reports can say “most” or “a majority” of Americans support impeaching President Trump when based on the flaws in this poll, it’s certain a minority of people of do. If there was a proper breakdown with Independents as the most prominent group followed by Democrats with Republicans close behind them, the numbers would be more accurate and demonstrate less than half of Americans believe the President should be impeached.

If there’s one silver lining to the dishonest way Fox News is polling on the subject, it’s the sense of complacency Republicans love to see from Democrats regarding head-to-head battles. Fox News reported that former Vice President Joe Biden is beating the President by 12-points in a hypothetical general election matchup. It would be great if such numbers continue, Biden gets the nomination, and the left feels the election is in the bag just as they did in 2016.

It’s hard to tell what has driven Fox News to continue with these polls that are clearly weighted to embarrass the President. Having Independents, who oppose impeachment, representing 11% of those polled makes it worthless.

