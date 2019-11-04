Milo Yiannopoulos releases alleged recording of Richard Spencer spewing racist hatred (warning: explicit)

There was a time when both Milo Yiannopoulos and Richard B. Spencer represented the rising “alt-right” movement in America. Both were controversial figures with their own brands as provocateurs. Yiannopoulos was “deplatformed” and made essentially invisible on the internet other than his popular YouTube channel while Spencer became anathema to many conservatives, even on the “alt-right,” after the Charlottesville incident that left Heather Heyer dead.

Now, Yiannopoulos has released a recording allegedly of Spencer shortly after the infamous Unite the Right rally in which he spews forth racist vitriol and furious anger. Yiannopoulos reports the recording was independently verified to be Spencer by three sources for his piece on FreeSpeech.TV:

LEAKED AUDIO: Richard Spencer Fumes At ‘Kikes’ And ‘Octoroons’ after Charlottesville Death Spencer’s influence on the political Right has declined sharply since counter-protester Heather Heyer’s death in Charlottesville in 2017. The popularity of his polo shirt and chinos ethno-nationalism is in freefall as young “America First” conservatives defect to spokespeople closer to their own age. The leaked audio is one half of a video currently circulating among members of the so-called ‘groyper,’ America First or ‘dissident’ Right, whose recent public relations offensive against Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk has led to at least one chapter of Turning Point, at Kansas State, dissolving entirely. The tape’s contents have been independently verified by three separate sources.

The video uploaded to his YouTube channel starts with clips from a recent interview with Spencer. Then the first half of the recording that is reportedly of a post-Charlottesville Spencer ranting about the incident and claiming they will return there “every weekend if we have to.” The audio is explicit and, if it is confirmed to be Spencer, should put an end to his attempt to rise back up as a leader for a movement that has shifted in different directions.

Here’s the video. Again, it is uncensored and uses very explicit language:

The conservative movement has no room for this type of behavior. Free speech should not be limited by government, but that doesn’t mean those exercising it in this way should be embraced by any pro-American movements. We can do better.

