Jenna Jameson has a holiday message for the world

There’s a certain suspense when one gets the warning message on Twitter that says, “The following media includes potentially sensitive content.” Fine, call me a prude, but I’ve seen too many things I’d rather not have seen on Twitter, so I keep my settings on safe-mode. If you don’t, you should try it. The suspense is worth it, and every now and then you’re treated to a nice surprise.

That’s what happened to me tonight when I saw a holiday greeting from Jenna Jameson. As it turned out, the “sensitive content” was hilarious, albeit truly sensitive to certain people in Washington DC and abroad.

So excited for the holidays…. plus… pic.twitter.com/rfcGfWpoGK — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) November 4, 2019

It was stockings. But it was so much more.

Mainstream media may have been done with Jeffrey Epstein after they got the memo to stop talking about him, but there are still plenty of Americans who want to know what he knew, and more importantly who he knew it about. While it seems the millionaire pedophile had a penchant for helping Democrats with their sick needs, it’s possible many more could have been implicated by him. But now, we’ll never know, just as planned.

Most people have made their minds up about what really happened to Jeffrey Epstein. But as more information comes out, and it almost certainly will, there’s always a chance for justice against those who indulged in his brand of evil.

