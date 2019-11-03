News
President Trump rightly counters emerging GOP narrative
Allegedly, some Republicans in the Senate are changing their tune about quid pro quo, which is the basis for the impeachment inquiry by House Democrats. I say “allegedly” because there have been no attributable quotes thus far, only speculation and anonymous sources. But the President isn’t waiting around for the alleged narrative to take tangible form. He is sticking to his claim that there was no quid pro quo, a claim backed by the transcript as well as the fact that Ukraine received its aid without starting an investigation into Burisma.
As we’ve said before, if there was quid pro quo, the U.S. government is pretty bad at it. In such a scenario, we gave them the quid but they never delivered the quo.
False stories are being reported that a few Republican Senators are saying that President Trump may have done a quid pro quo, but it doesn’t matter, there is nothing wrong with that, it is not an impeachable event. Perhaps so, but read the transcript, there is no quid pro quo!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2019
Even if there are truly Republican Senators who are shifting their talking points to accept quid pro quo as having occurred, it’s time for them to back off this narrative. The facts are on the President’s side. Any shifting of talking points made by Senate Republicans will be viewed as “moving the goalpost” in defense of the President. That’s simply not necessary. They need to wait to see what transpires going forward in the impeachment inquiry and not buckle under the light weight of a couple of witnesses who speculated there was quid pro quo. With zero evidence and no direct reports pointing to quid pro quo, the interpretations of the Democrats’ witnesses are easily countered by the known facts.
This is one of the biggest reason we keep pushing for donations for NOQ Report. The truth doesn’t just need to be heard by the American people, though that’s our primary goal. It also needs to be heard by lawmakers who are apparently buying into mainstream media’s propaganda and running for the hills at the first sign of push back. If they would simply stick to their guns and let the truth rule the day, impeachment will be revealed as the bad politics that it is. By buckling, these Republican Senators are only fueling impeachment even further.
The GOP needs to grow a backbone. Senators seem to have grown too accustomed to not fighting for what’s right after holding control for five years. They are generally feckless with only a handful of people who actually fight for our freedoms and act like they work for the American people.
Instead of showing weakness, Senate Republicans must boldly and unambiguously stick to the truth. There was no quid pro quo. Who cares if it’s impeachable or not if evidence demonstrates it never happened?
