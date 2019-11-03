California governor threatens to take over PG&E

According to President Ronald Reagan, “The most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”

Californians find themselves between a rock and a stupid place as Governor Gavin Newsom has threatened to have Sacramento take over PG&E as they struggle to handle their finances in bankruptcy court, their customers who are upset over forced extended blackouts, and fires that are raging across the state. Despite their follies, it can only be made worse by the inefficiencies inherent with government takeovers of private entities, especially when the government is the radical progressive Democrat-led government in California.

Nevertheless, Newsom’s threats are being treated as positive action by many in California who are still unwilling to acknowledge the failures of the leadership they elected. It’s a situation that could have been prevented by the government that many are now looking to for a solution, and their proposal is the worst-case-scenario. This seems to have become standard operating procedure for many Democrats: Create a problem, then pretend like the problem spontaneously arose so they can swoop in and try to fix it. Invariably, those “fixes” include expansion of government power and more control over the lives of the American citizens they’re supposed to be serving.

With a recall petition for Newsome gaining steam, it seems almost inevitable the Governor will have to deal with multiple issues at the same time. The perfect storm is forming, one that should not be cheered on by Republicans even out of contempt for Newsom. For a recall to succeed would mean millions of California residents would have to be so harmed by his policies, they’re willing to lash out against the man and the government they put into power. That’s a lot of suffering to account for, and though Republicans want change, the path to getting there is a rocky one.

The proper solution is for California to let PG&E handle their financial woes while the government works on infrastructure to prevent more fires. If that means panning their environmental overlords or pulling money from the plethora of virtue-signaling social justice programs already on the books, so be it. Lives are at stake. The state’s economy is at stake. They cannot afford to sit around and hope their climate change efforts will magically stop forest fires from happening.

The only thing worse than letting incompetent PG&E try to fix their problems is for the California government to step in and make it worse. There are fundamental challenges within both entities, a situation created by ignorant California voters.

