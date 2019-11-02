Fake attorney Erika Paola Intriago bilked illegal immigrants and their families

Illegal immigration has many victims in the United States. One set of victims that do not get nearly enough attention from conservative media because of all the fake attention they get from progressive media are illegal immigrants themselves. It’s well known that they’re taken advantage of by cartels on their way to the United States, but they can also be victimized if they make it across the border.

Erika Paola Intriago has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a fraud scheme in which she posed as an immigration attorney working on behalf of illegal immigrants and their families. She accepted payments from clients for services intended to help them face their many challenges, including working with government agencies to get them legal residency. She would even send her clients “official” documents showing all the work she was doing on their behalf. But it was all a bunch of lies.

She faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

Tampa Woman Pleads Guilty to Charges Related to Immigration Fraud Scheme Stretching from Tampa to Chicago Victims retained and paid Intriago to represent them in immigration-related matters before U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and other agencies. To prove that she was acting on the victims’ behalf, Intriago sent fraudulent letters, emails, receipts, documents, and communications to her victims, fraudulently representing that these records were legitimate communications sent from agencies of the United States, including the Department of Homeland Security and USCIS. In actuality, Intriago had either never filed the necessary immigration paperwork, had abandoned the immigration process, or the applications had already been denied without Intriago informing the victims. Intriago also threatened and intimidated victims who complained about her conduct by telling them that she would report their immigration status to U.S. immigration authorities, which Intriago claimed would result in the victims being deported. “This defendant preyed on vulnerable individuals by egregiously misrepresenting herself and forging government documents. USCIS has zero tolerance for immigration fraud and works vigilantly to protect our immigration system,” said USCIS Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli. “USCIS is dedicated to identifying and exposing immigration fraud schemes, and we are proud to have partnered with ICE and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to shut down this illegal and deceptive practice.”

As Democrats continue to push for more illegal immigrants to cross the border, they pretend it’s out of compassion. But between the toils they face on their way here and the challenges that arise when they get here, it’s clear Democrats aren’t helping anyone.

