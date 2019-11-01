The real reason Democrats are hiding alleged whistleblower Eric Ciaramella

This has been said before but it’s worth repeating. In fact, it’s worth beating this drum again and again until the truth is shared with as many Americans as possible. Alleged Ukraine whistleblower Eric Ciaramella is being distanced from the impeachment inquiry for one reason and one reason only: He’s a manufactured whistleblower who may be the only person in Washington DC with less credibility than Adam Schiff.

The CIA operative’s ties to major Democrats and anti-Trump members of the intelligence community are so thick, it’s no wonder they were adamant about his identity remaining hidden. This wasn’t just standard whistleblower protection. This was narrative protection first and foremost. If Americans knew the whistleblower had been fired from National Security Council for leaking sensitive information from the White House, the people would have been skeptical. If they also learned he worked for Joe Biden and traveled with him to Ukraine, the people would understand why he was filing the complaint.

But it gets worse. It turns out his connections to taking down President Trump date back to before the 2016 election. He worked with Alexandra Chalupa, who Glenn Beck exposed as directly contributing to the Russian-collusion hoax, among other things. Then, there’s the false report that Vladimir Putin ordered President Trump to fire James Comey. Yep, that whopper came from our guy Ciaramella.

The list goes on and on, from direct ties to current Schiff staffers who worked with him a the NSC to coordination with people like Susan Rice, James Clapper, and John Brennan. And yet, mainstream media won’t even mention his name. This is why we need patriots to help us get the word out.

This is all information Democrats are desperate to keep from the American people. The very premise behind this whole impeachment debacle is so manufactured, so corrupt, it makes the Clinton Foundation seem like a saintly organization. This is why Democrats are desperate to keep Ciaramella as far away from the impeachment inquiry as possible despite demanding that he testify secretly before his identity was revealed.

This video by IPOT (In Pursuit Of Truth) breaks down most of the shady dealings surrounding alleged whistleblower Eric Ciaramella. He’s not a conscientious citizen blowing the whistle. He’s a partisan hack doing the bidding of the “Deep State.”

