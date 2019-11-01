Clay Aiken makes a fool of himself during Politicon debate meltdown

Former Democratic candidate and American Idol runner-up Clay Aiken was a moderator for a debate at Politicon. That sentence alone can be a punchline in itself, but it’s actually a setup for one of the most epic sustained meltdowns in modern times. He was constantly on the attack against DailyWire’s Michael J. Knowles, who happens to be one of the nicest guys in conservative debate circles, but that’s also beside the point.

Aiken was outmatched… by himself. Granted, Knowles didn’t make it any easier with his witty retorts, but considering Aiken continued speaking over him, there wasn’t much Knowles could do but chuckle in disbelief. Even the crowd, which was patient, got fed up and started booing the 40-year-old singing competition alumnus. One has to be pretty unhinged to get booed by a Politicon crowd.

It’s an interesting watch as long as you’re prepared to cringe. Otherwise, it’s best to move along and remember Aiken 16-years-ago singing Unchained Melody, long before he attempted to get political.

