Democrats
Clay Aiken makes a fool of himself during Politicon debate meltdown
Former Democratic candidate and American Idol runner-up Clay Aiken was a moderator for a debate at Politicon. That sentence alone can be a punchline in itself, but it’s actually a setup for one of the most epic sustained meltdowns in modern times. He was constantly on the attack against DailyWire’s Michael J. Knowles, who happens to be one of the nicest guys in conservative debate circles, but that’s also beside the point.
Aiken was outmatched… by himself. Granted, Knowles didn’t make it any easier with his witty retorts, but considering Aiken continued speaking over him, there wasn’t much Knowles could do but chuckle in disbelief. Even the crowd, which was patient, got fed up and started booing the 40-year-old singing competition alumnus. One has to be pretty unhinged to get booed by a Politicon crowd.
It’s an interesting watch as long as you’re prepared to cringe. Otherwise, it’s best to move along and remember Aiken 16-years-ago singing Unchained Melody, long before he attempted to get political.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Clay Aiken makes a fool of himself during Politicon debate meltdown
Jayne Jay spoofs Greta Thunberg worshiping at the altar of Soros
Wendy Ullman’s perspective on miscarriage exemplifies why Democrats shouldn’t have power
Why BoJack Horseman season 6 sucks
Mainstream media goes radio-silent on alleged whistleblower Eric Ciaramella
Clay Aiken makes a fool of himself during Politicon debate meltdown
Jayne Jay spoofs Greta Thunberg worshiping at the altar of Soros
Wendy Ullman’s perspective on miscarriage exemplifies why Democrats shouldn’t have power
Everything you need to know about the impeachment inquiry on four chalkboards and one Glenn Beck
Thomas Massie: The impeachment process is a pig and the resolution is its lipstick
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Mark Meadows on the conspiracy theory and the fairy tale
Newt Gingrich calls out Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff
Charlie Daniels tells Beto O’Rourke to bring bandaids
Charlie Kirk tells Lebron James exactly how he (and many of us) feels
Trending
-
Democrats1 day ago
If Eric Ciaramella really is the whistleblower, the whole impeachment narrative is decimated
-
Democrats2 days ago
Jim Jordan makes four brief arguments that undermine the whole impeachment inquiry
-
Conspiracy Theory20 hours ago
Everything you need to know about the impeachment inquiry on four chalkboards and one Glenn Beck
-
2020 GOP Candidates3 days ago
Elissa Slotkin is vulnerable in MI-8, and Republican Mike Detmer wants a shot at her seat
-
Democrats2 days ago
Doug Collins, Devin Nunes become de facto defense attorneys in President Trump’s impeachment
-
Media2 days ago
‘Hate speech’ laws: Just another form of mind control
-
Democrats2 days ago
Democrats weaponized the righteous resolution against the Armenian Genocide for Kabuki Theater
-
Foreign Affairs2 days ago
John Stossel’s interview with Rand Paul was passive-aggressive