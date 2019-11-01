Beto O’Rourke is the latest failed candidate who thought gun-grabbing was the path to the White House

Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke has dropped out of the presidential race. The El Paso native, who changed his signature policy proposals towards radical gun control measures in the last two months of his campaign, announced ominously that his “service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee.”

Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively. In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee. https://t.co/8jrBPGuX4t — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019

He has always had a penchant for narcissism and self-importance ever since a strong but failed run for Senate against Ted Cruz last year. This fact, combined with his ominous message, tells us he plans on doing something more in politics in the near future. Whether that’s a Texas gubernatorial run or something in the private sector is unknown, but for now the news is he’s out of the presidential picture.

Despite much fanfare leading up to his announcement he was going to run, the excitement never materialized. He was instantly met with rebuke after missteps in the first couple of days of his campaign, including a Vanity Fair cover that quoted him as saying, “I want to be in it. Man, I’m just born to be in it.” He was instantly attacked over his alleged “white privilege”and went on an apology tour two days after announcing his candidacy.

His famous fundraising skills that helped him amass the largest Senate fundraising total in history never materialized for his presidential campaign. He had some initial polls showing him in the upper-middle of the pack when there were 25 or so candidates, but he never reached the upper echelon. Concerns rose relatively early that he wasn’t putting out a solid message as he bounced back and forth between immigration, climate change, and healthcare as his top priorities.

After a string of mass shootings over the summer, O’Rourke shifted gears once again and became the gun control (or as we like to say, liberty control) candidate. He vowed, “Hell yes we’re going to take your AR-15s” and AK-47s as well as anything that he deemed to be an “assault weapon.” This shift rejuvenated his campaign for a bit, bumping him up for 0%-2% to 2%-5% in the polls, but he never saw his numbers go up any higher. Representative Eric Swalwell took a similar path in his short-lived presidential run and achieved the same results.

I won’t be taking any parting shots at Beto O’Rourke despite my distaste for his politics. Hopefully this will be a lesson to other Democrats that gun-grabbing isn’t a winning policy in America just yet. Let’s keep it that way.

