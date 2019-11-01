News
Antifa thugs went to Andy Ngo’s house last night
Every week it seems we hear new stories about how domestic terrorist group Antifa went too far with their protests against whatever it is they’re protesting. One of their favorite targets is The Post Millennial’s editor-at-large Andy Ngo who has covered their antics in Portland and elsewhere so accurately, he’s now a target for their violence and intimidation. Their latest attack came Halloween night when six of them went to his family’s home wearing masks with his likeness, ringing the doorbell repeatedly, banging on windows, and filming video of his property.
— Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 1, 2019
The terrifying experience followed their “doxxing” of his mother’s business as well as a physical attack on him four months ago that left him with a brain bleed. This latest episode exemplifies the cowardly techniques the group utilizes, hiding in anonymity while acting like tough guys with numbers on their side. And yet Democratic politicians continue to either ignore them or offer them support.
WATCH: Antifa shows up to Andy Ngo’s house in Andy Ngo masks on Halloween
Unsettling security footage has appeared online of what appears to be six antifa grunts approaching journalist Andy Ngo’s door. (Disclosure: Andy Ngo is the editor at large for TPM.)
In a comment to TPM, Ngo said that “This is the latest addition to a long list of antifa-related individuals doxing, threatening, and promising to hurt or kill me or my family.” Ngo also mentioned that police were called during the incident, but that the gang had fled before they had arrived. Ngo says police took a report, but was informed that people with masks “are hard, if not impossible to identify.”
Another obstacle in identifying the group is that they appear to be wearing thick gloves, which completely removes any chance of obtaining fingerprints.
Ngo has a well-documented history of encounters with antifascist mobs, who have repeatedly threaten Ngo’s safety with threats of violence.
While it’s good that this encounter didn’t escalate to property damage or assault, it’s still a terrifying experience nobody should be put through. It’s terrorism by definition; their goal was clearly to terrorize the journalist and his family. Their obsession with Ngo reveals they have no true ideological base. They’re just angry and want to lash out at anyone who challenges their self-ordained right to wreak havoc from behind their cowardly masks.
It’s long past time for Antifa to be addressed by law enforcement in the manner they would with any terrorist organization on American soil. Find them. Arrest them. Charge them. Prosecute them. Andy Ngo needs our support.
