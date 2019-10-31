Mainstream media distracts us with impeachment to protect awful Democratic candidates

When there were over 20 “major” candidates running for the Democratic nomination, mainstream media and most Democratic voters were full of hope. They saw a reversal from 2016 when there were really only six “major” candidates and only two who actually had a shot at the nomination, leaving primary voters with too few choices and even fewer ideas to foster. But as this election season has developed, every candidate has been hamstrung by something.

Joe Biden’s gaffes and history are killing him after four decades in Washington DC. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are trying to out-radical each other, leaving any Democrats to the right of socialists concerned about the far-left agenda. Kamala Harris has proven to be irrelevant with her policies. Pete Buttigieg doesn’t have the star power to compete. Andrew Yang isn’t being taken seriously. Beto O’Rourke is awful in every way.

Who’s left? Cory Booker? Julian Castro? Tulsi Gabbard? Tom Steyer? None of them seem to have anything good happening with their campaigns. It’s gotten to the point that many are looking towards Michael Bloomberg or even (gulp) Hillary Clinton to throw their names in. What makes it even worse is that every time any of the candidates do or say anything, it’s not met with cheers or passion. The more exposure they get from the media, the faster they turn off voters.

Now, it seems that mainstream media has a new strategy: Stop talking about the candidates. They’re hiding the candidates in a corner and pretending like they don’t exist for now so they can spend 100% of progressive media coverage on taking down President Trump. The strategy is simple. If they can’t get people to want to vote for a Democrat, they’re going to try to get the people to not want to vote for President Trump.

Mainstream media's newest strategy is to protect the Democratic candidates from themselves. They've stopped reporting on them altogether after realizing every time a candidate says something, they lose support. Democrats and mainstream media are weaponizing voter ignorance. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) October 31, 2019

Impeachment coverage is about three things:

Do not expect the media to cover anything but impeachment for the foreseeable future. The candidates have disappeared from the news cycle for a reason. Every time they’re covered, they scare voters away from them.

