Democrats
Elizabeth Warren battles school choice after sending her son to an elite private school
The headline says everything you need to know about the hypocrisy that seems to be popping up more often in Elizabeth Warren’s campaign. Yes, her education plan includes attacks on school choice and penalties for charter schools. But what’s worse is that the elite private schools for the wealthy, including the one where she sent her own son, won’t be affected. Who will? The charter schools that benefit lower-income families through the school choice they provide.
It’s a sticky issue for Democrats who have to balance between doing what’s clearly best for the children and parents while also pandering to the demands of power teachers’ unions. Warren has apparently made her choice, which is a reversal on her perspective as recently as 2016, as Daily Caller points out.
Warren praised charter schools as recently as 2016, when she said charter schools “are producing extraordinary results for our students” in Massachusetts. Warren’s crackdown on elite charter schools would leave elite private schools like Kirby Hall unscathed, while greatly eliminating charter schools as a parallel option for lower-income families.
The senator’s plan to crack down on charter schools drew criticism from both sides of the aisle, including from The Washington Post’s editorial board, which described Warren’s reversal as transparent catering to teacher’s unions.
“The losers in these political calculations are the children whom charters help,” the Post’s editorial stated. “Charters at their best offer options to parents whose children would have been consigned to failing traditional schools. They spur reform in public school systems in such places as the District and Chicago. And high-quality charters lift the achievement of students of color, children from low-income families and English language learners.”
What makes this worse is the clearly demonstrable results charter schools have had in helping children advance. Across the nation, students who go to charter schools outperform their public school counterparts. The reason’s are many, but among them are the pride that comes from the bond formed between parents, students, and teachers when all are going the extra mile to focus on a good education.
When even the Washington Post editorial board is willing to speak out against a Democratic candidate, you know she’s done something bad. But she must bow to the teachers’ unions to win the nomination even if kids are hurt along the way.
Elizabeth Warren battles school choice after sending her son to an elite private school
