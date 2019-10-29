Jeff Sessions doesn’t need to run for Senate

It’s time to retire from public life, Jeff Sessions. You’ve done your duty. You’ve done many good things. And while you didn’t accomplish what you set out to accomplish as Attorney General, your previous service to the country and to Alabama were excellent. It’s time to move along, whether that means retirement or something in the private sector. Alabama is going to elect a conservative to your old seat. In fact, you running would only muddy the waters and increase the chances that Democrat Doug Jones will retain his seat.

I’m writing all of this in response to reports that the former Attorney General is considering running for his old Senate seat. My colleague wrote an article about it two weeks ago, but until now I didn’t think it was likely the 72-year-old Sessions really wanted to dive back in. Reports from multiple sources indicate he’s testing the waters, which is a very bad sign. We have five strong conservative candidates already in the mix. They have plenty of battling to do with each other. Having Sessions enter now isn’t going to improve the situation.

Now, it’s time to be honest. I’ve had a grudge against Sessions ever since he came out as full-blown civil asset forfeiture confiscation supporter. He loves the idea of taking property from people without due process and for essentially whatever reason the government sees fit. None of his potential opponents, should he choose to run, feel the same way. It may not be a huge issue to most, but it differentiates Sessions from other conservatives in a very bad way. Why would Alabama or America want a conservative with such an authoritarian view against property rights when we have plenty of candidates to choose from who won’t steal what doesn’t belong to them?

There is no strategic reason for him to run. Tommy Tuberville, who I believe is going to win the nomination unless Sessions enters the race, has an opportunity to do something special for Alabama. As a popular sports figure with strongly conservative views, he’s ready to transition to Washington DC and promote a conservative agenda. Sessions would make things weird. I’m not suggesting he’ll be another Mitt Romney, but he can pretend to support the President all he wants in public. Privately, he must hold a grudge considering how badly their relationship ended.

Even if we dismiss the potential conflict between a Senator and the President who ridiculed him publicly for two year, we also have to consider that the entire Russian investigation happened as a result of Sessions’s weakness. President Trump often says if he knew Sessions would recuse himself that he wouldn’t have picked him to be Attorney General, and as it turned out there was no reason for Sessions to do what he did. He was not a witness. He was not investigated. He had no reason to recuse himself as Attorney General other than to make a weak move that cost the nation tons of time, energy, and money.

Jeff Sessions’s time in Washington DC has come and gone. If he wants to make a difference, he should plan a gubernatorial run or maybe start a PAC supporting conservative causes. But there are plenty of great choices to fill his old Senate seat.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.