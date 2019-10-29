2020 GOP Candidates
Elissa Slotkin is vulnerable in MI-8, and Republican Mike Detmer wants a shot at her seat
Election fallout stemming from the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Trump has been developing for some time, even before they are put on record supporting it later this week. Some sitting members of Congress are becoming more vulnerable by supporting the attack on the President, including Elissa Slotkin in Michigan’s 8th district. She was met with boos when she declared her support for impeachment despite running as a “moderate” Democrat in 2018.
One Republican running for the opportunity to take her down in the general election has emerged as the constitutional conservative in the race. We caught up with Mike Detmer to see how he reacted to questions important to voters in the swing district that was firmly held by Republicans until the last midterms. After winning by 16 points in 2016, Republican incumbent Mike Bishop lost to Slotkin by a narrow margin in 2018.
Flipping the seat back to red is a high-priority for the GOP as they look for opportunities to regain control of the House of Representatives. MI-8 is going to be a high-profile race. We asked Detmer about his plans to flip the seat and what he’ll do if he wins.
Why do you believe MI-8 turned blue and how do you plan on turning it red again?
“There was a combination of factors that played into the 8th and other districts turning ‘blue.’ Lower Republican turnout and higher Democrat turnout was the biggest factor. Midterm elections usually see lower voter turnout than in Presidential elections. However, there was certainly a spike of voters who turned out to vote for Proposition 1 which was the legalization of pot. A great deal of those voters broke for Democrats.
“We also saw Democrat candidates running on a ‘moderate’ platform in various districts including the 8th backed by massive out-of-state money.
“Without throwing the baby out with the bathwater, we will be bringing our ‘A Game’ and not taking any voters for granted. We will certainly be highlighting the stark differences between Elissa Slotkin and myself. I am a Constitutional Conservative and she is certainly no ‘moderate.’ The people of the 8th District want ideas, action, results, accountability and accessibility. I’ll give them all of that and more!”
What is your most important qualification for (1) wining the seat, and (2) legislating in DC?
“I think there are several. First, I get it. My family is like most in the 8th and across Michigan. My wife and I work hard and face the same daily struggles to provide for our family and try to get ahead.
“Second, I’m a fighter. I don’t back down from what I know is right and I’m not intimidated by bullies.
“Third, I understand the disconnect between voters and politicians. It’s all about understanding that the voters are the EMPLOYER! They are the boss. Elected officials answer to them, not the other way around. That’s why my campaign is centered around accountability and accessibility.
“Lastly, I’ve spent over 25 years in private sector business. I understand that you agree where you can, disagree where you must and build on what you have as long as it doesn’t conflict with the will of the People, the Constitution or Conservative principles. That’s how you get the work of the people accomplished.”
If elected, what would be your top priorities in your first six months on Capitol Hill?
“My top priorities will be those of the people in the 8th district. Focusing on the Economy, Healthcare, Veterans, National Security, defending the Second Amendment and protecting the unborn are all on the list. We will be rolling out my ‘Contract with Michigan’ very soon that will prioritize my approach in Washington and will allow voters front row seats to what their Representative is doing on a daily, weekly and monthly basis to get their priorities done and will also be a way for them to hold me accountable for it.”
Will voters in Michigan’s 8th district go with the far-left progressive who pretended to be a moderate to get their votes in 2018, or will the go with an unabashed constitutional conservative? Mike Detmer seems ready to answer that question.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Elissa Slotkin is vulnerable in MI-8, and Republican Mike Detmer wants a shot at her seat
Pope Francis has no recourse with God for stolen Pachamama idols
Disappearing Democrats: Out of 160 stories on CNN’s front page, only 1 (#94) mentions a candidate
Jeff Sessions doesn’t need to run for Senate
Fighting fake news is the best way to support the President
Pope Francis has no recourse with God for stolen Pachamama idols
Trump on Chicago’s gun laws: ‘That doesn’t seem to be working too well, does it?’
Repairing our moral underpinnings: The real solution to societal violence
Is the ‘Trump Effect’ a real factor in the economy?
Obama’s Spygate: DOJ report almost ready for release
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Mark Meadows on the conspiracy theory and the fairy tale
Newt Gingrich calls out Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff
Charlie Daniels tells Beto O’Rourke to bring bandaids
Charlie Kirk tells Lebron James exactly how he (and many of us) feels
Trending
-
2020 GOP Candidates1 day ago
George Papadopoulos considers running for Katie Hill’s vacated Congressional seat
-
Democrats2 days ago
Yes, Gavin Newsom and Democrats are responsible for the massive PG&E blackouts
-
Media2 days ago
Washington Post ridiculed over complimentary headline for Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
-
Foreign Affairs2 days ago
Is ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead? Yes.
-
Videos2 days ago
Spygate: Trump clarifies his role in DOJ’s criminal investigation
-
Culture and Religion2 days ago
Why the latest outrage against John MacArthur is unwarranted
-
Culture and Religion20 hours ago
Repairing our moral underpinnings: The real solution to societal violence
-
Conspiracy Theory18 hours ago
Impeachment vote is 100% about distracting from Spygate investigation