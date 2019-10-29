Disappearing Democrats: Out of 160 stories on CNN’s front page, only 1 (#94) mentions a candidate

It’s early Tuesday morning. 3:33 am on the east coast right now. I took the time to look through and count every story on the front page of CNN.com. Was I bored? Yes, but that’s not important. The takeaway was confirmation of a premise that formulated in my mind last night. Where are the Democrats? We all know where Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff are, but what about the dozen or so remaining valid or semi-valid candidates running for the highest office in the land? Was I just missing it or had the dropped completely off the news cycle?

I wasn’t missing it. They’re gone. Out of 160 stories currently on the front page of CNN, only one, way down as the 94th story from the top, mentions a Democratic candidate. The story titled “Biden calls Trump an ‘idiot’ for dismissing Russian election interference” is a short article that mentions a brief moment in the former Vice President’s interview on 60 Minutes. Outside of that story, there are no mentions of either socialist – Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. There’s no religious virtue signaling from Pete Buttigieg, nor unhinged pleas for censorship from Kamala Harris. Beto O’Rourke isn’t threatening to take away anyone’s firearms on CNN today.

Admittedly, I do not watch cable news and when I do I especially do not watch CNN. It may be different there or on the various networks. Maybe they’re stacking interviews of Amy Klobuchar on top of clips of Andrew Yang and sprinkling some Cory Booker quotes throughout. But I’m not seeing it and CNN.com isn’t presenting it.

There have been some big news stories that clearly have taken much of the attention away from the candidates. Whether it’s the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi or the impeachment saga unfolding, it’s understandable that a candidate’s appearance at a pickle festival might not be at the top, but surely they’re doing something somewhere, right? As far as CNN is concerned, whatever they’re doing is secondary to stories like, “Teen gets prison time for stealing endangered lemur from a zoo” and “How your poop can help train AI.”

Since we know CNN is in love with most of the Democratic candidates, one can only conclude that they’re protecting them somehow. I have one theory, but let’s run down a couple of others mentioned to me by pundits, both amateur and semi-pro. Perhaps they’re just easing the fatigue that has been building from non-stop coverage of the candidates for weeks. A couple of friends said they probably haven’t been getting many clicks to stories about the candidates. The top answer I received in my anecdotal poll was the assumption they’re too embarrassed by what the candidates are doing and so not covering them is a blessing.

There may be some truth in all of these, but after seeing from the various Project Veritas videos how CNN seems to operate in regards to politics, I believe they’re attempting a new strategy. They’re putting all of the focus on President Trump, whether it’s in regards to impeachment or when attacking anything he says or does, and using that to propagate negative sentiment towards him. They tried and failed to build much positive sentiment for the Democratic candidates, so they’re keeping that particular powder dry until someone emerges as a clear frontrunner. At that point, they’ll do everything they can to eliminate the rest of the field so the nominee will go into the general election with as much money and as few scars as possible.

If this is the strategy (and I’m pretty sure it is, at least in part), then they’re giving themselves too much credit while not giving the candidates what they need. CNN seems to feel like they have a better chance of swaying voters by attacking President Trump than the candidates do of winning voters and, more importantly at this stage, raising money for their campaigns. Again, this jibes with the notion that they want to hasten the nomination process. As all but four candidates struggle with money (including Joe Biden), news coverage can help them raise funds. By cutting them off of airtime, it’s like cutting the campaigns off from air.

The machinations of progressive mainstream media are still the biggest threat to President Trump. But in the case of CNN, I believe their attack-dog strategy is going to backfire. The people grow fatigued of constant Trump-bashing. They just want the news.

