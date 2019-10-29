Democrats weaponized the righteous resolution against the Armenian Genocide for Kabuki Theater

What I’m about to say will be unpopular, so let me preface it by saying the Armenian Genocide by the Ottoman Empire from 1915-1917 was absolutely horrific and recognizing it as such is decades overdue. I am very pleased that the House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed the resolution. But I’m annoyed that it was passed today, the absolute worst time to do it. This makes it a Pyrrhic victory for those of us who have been pushing for it for so long because its passage was 100% motivated by politics, not out of a sense of justice.

It should have been passed last year, the year before, the decade before, or literally any other time before Turkey became a major part of the news cycle again. It could have waited as well; pass it in a month or two. After waiting so long, what was the rush to get it passed today?

The answer to that question, which I just eluded to, is to harm the White House’s ability to negotiate with Ankara at this crucial moment in the Middle East. We need to be having talks about peace, not making symbolic gestures to antagonize them. That comes later, or it should have come before, but today was literally the worst possible time for Congress to finally grow some guts to pass the controversial resolution.

Republicans were put into a very tough spot. Of course the resolution should pass, but doing so now is Kabuki Theater. Nevertheless, they couldn’t stop it from making it to the floor and the vast majority couldn’t risk voting against it. Only 11 did. Keep in mind, they weren’t voting against it because it shouldn’t have passed. They voted against it because they acknowledged this is a charade that cheapens the meaning of the resolution. By bringing it to the floor today, Democrats were trying to embarrass the President and anger Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which they did. This resolution pretends to acknowledge genocide, but it was actually a political ploy against the White House. This is why they also voted for sanctions against Turkey for their invasion of Syria.

By no means am I defending Turkey, Erdogan, or the Armenian Genocide. I believe Turkey should be booted from NATO, Erdogan is a tyrannical authoritarian who wants to lead the caliphate, and the Armenian Genocide was one of the worst persecutions against Christians in the history of the world. In fact, I am so passionate about these things that it infuriates me to have it all played like a cheap parlor trick by the Democrats all for the sake of making President Trump look bad.

After failing to condemn the Armenian Genocide for decades, Democrats weaponized it by passing it now to make negotiations with Ankara harder. Politicizing it shows they don’t really care about the tragedy, only using it against President Trump.

