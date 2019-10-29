Culture and Religion
Being like the Bereans
Discernment.
That one word has so many different connotations.
Many see it as a bunch of angry Reformed Theologians who run around like chickens with their heads cut off trying to take down anyone who might disagree with any theological position they might have. Others, like Perry Noble, see discernment as a bunch of bloggers sitting in their mom’s basement, in their underwear, behind a computer screen, lobbing accusations against famous pastors. And still others are like Mark Driscoll, where he claims the Holy Spirit shows him on his own private TV screen (think Google Glass) people in his congregation graphically sinning… and then calls that the “gift” of discernment. The problem is, none of those examples are Biblical Discernment.
So what is Biblical Discernment? Let’s take a look at it in action.
In Acts 17:10-15, we see Paul and Silas traveling to Berea (after getting kicked out of Thessolonica in the beginning of the chapter). As was Paul’s custom, he went and spoke in the Jewish Synagogue and began preaching about the Messiah.
Imagine you are one of the Jews in the Synagogue hearing this random guy come in and start preaching that the Messiah had already come, died, rose from the dead… and that He was, in fact, the Son of God! What would be your natural reaction be? Yeah, right… prove it! So Paul begins laying out his defense of Jesus as the prophesied Messiah.
Now, if you go back to Paul’s experience in Thessolonica, the Jews there responded to Paul’s preaching by forming a mob, setting the city in an uproar, and attacking the house where they were staying… and finally kicked them out of the city! To be honest, those people probably thought that they were “Defending God’s Glory” by running them out of town… I mean, come on – these guys were saying that the Messiah had already come and that he had been killed and rose from the dead… how crazy is that?!?
So, back to Berea… how did the Bereans respond? They listened to Paul’s preaching, they “received the word with all eagerness, examining the Scriptures daily to see if these things were so”, and then understood that what Paul was saying lines up with the Scriptures. That is Biblical Discernment in action! The Bereans were even called “more noble than those in Thessalonica” because of how they responded to Paul’s preaching.
Now take a look at your life… are you listening to what your pastor is preaching, reading what your favorite writer is writing or seeing the message in the latest “biblical movie” and comparing it with the Bible before deciding whether to accept the teaching as truth or not? Are you jumping the gun and saying that someone is a false teacher too early, just because you don’t like what they say? Or are you following a false teacher, all while not comparing their teaching to the Bible? It can go both ways. We need to remember, discernment is simply taking what someone says, comparing it with the Bible, and then deciding if what they are saying is true or false based upon that research.
I hope that you will join me and trying to follow the Bereans example.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
John Stossel’s interview with Rand Paul was passive-aggressive
America needs us to get a new server
Jim Jordan makes four brief arguments that undermine the whole impeachment inquiry
Being like the Bereans
Doug Collins, Devin Nunes become de facto defense attorneys in President Trump’s impeachment
John Stossel’s interview with Rand Paul was passive-aggressive
Pope Francis has no recourse with God for stolen Pachamama idols
Trump on Chicago’s gun laws: ‘That doesn’t seem to be working too well, does it?’
Repairing our moral underpinnings: The real solution to societal violence
Is the ‘Trump Effect’ a real factor in the economy?
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Mark Meadows on the conspiracy theory and the fairy tale
Newt Gingrich calls out Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff
Charlie Daniels tells Beto O’Rourke to bring bandaids
Charlie Kirk tells Lebron James exactly how he (and many of us) feels
Trending
-
2020 GOP Candidates2 days ago
George Papadopoulos considers running for Katie Hill’s vacated Congressional seat
-
Democrats2 days ago
Yes, Gavin Newsom and Democrats are responsible for the massive PG&E blackouts
-
Media2 days ago
Washington Post ridiculed over complimentary headline for Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
-
Democrats6 hours ago
Jim Jordan makes four brief arguments that undermine the whole impeachment inquiry
-
Conspiracy Theory1 day ago
Impeachment vote is 100% about distracting from Spygate investigation
-
Culture and Religion3 days ago
Why the latest outrage against John MacArthur is unwarranted
-
Foreign Affairs3 days ago
Is ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead? Yes.
-
Videos3 days ago
Spygate: Trump clarifies his role in DOJ’s criminal investigation