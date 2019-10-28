Washington’s creeping socialism: Gubernatorial candidate Anton Sakharov has seen Marxism first hand

The specter of socialism has begun casting its shadow over the United States. We’re seeing authoritarianism rise while freedoms fall. The nanny state is alive and well, especially in places across the country dominated by leftist politicians. Few states compare on the progressivism scale to Washington, a west coast state that’s trying to be he northern version of California. Now, one candidate for governor wants to end the trends toward socialism. He knows all about them. He’s lived through them.

As a Jewish refugee from the former Soviet Union, Anton Sakharov has learned to embrace the opportunities afforded to Americans through our personal and economic freedoms. He has made the most of these opportunities and is living the American dream by trying to take down progressive Democratic Governor Jay Inslee. We caught up with Sakharov to find out what makes him tick and what he would do as the next Governor of Washington.

But before we get into the interview, it’s important to understand one thing. Socialism is the biggest threat to America today, so if we seem biased against it, it’s because we are. It is rearing its ugly head on all levels from local government adopting Marxist principles within their communities all the way up to the White House where two of the three frontrunners are so radically progressive, their policy proposals would fundamentally change the United States in a way from which we may not be able to recover.

Governor Inslee has been destroying his state for six years. He represents a more localized version of the same hyper-leftist principles we’re seeing propagated across the nation. If Sakharov is the one who can take Inslee down, we’re behind his campaign fully. Now, onto the interview…

What prompted you to run for governor?

“Two main reasons: Number 1, as a Jewish refugee, who personally seen socialism, I could no longer sit and watch on the sidelines with what is happening in Washington state. The left is literally implementing socialism here. And I said, I;ve got to do something. I do not want my kids, who were born in America, to become immigrants themselves if this continues. I have seen socialism, I can feel it a mile away and I will stop it.

“Number 2, I have been a Trump supporter from the day he declared he was running. And I am working hard to make sure in 2020 he is re-elected. I am working hard to flip Washington state red in 2020.”

What separates you from your GOP competition?

“I am literally a poster child of the Republican Party. I am an immigrant with a career in tech. I have experienced the melting pot and made the American dream. Unlike some other candidates, I am not running on a single issue and am not a career politician. I am running as an open Trump supporter and a true conservative.

“I also have a great career where I’ve been leading teams, budgets and projects. And that is what I believe our state needs. Our state needs a true leader who can get things done – a professional leader who will resolve issues for our residents and save the state from socialist push of the left.”

How can the GOP break the cycle of Democratic leadership in the state?

“First of all, I believe 2020 is a chance of a lifetime for Washington state. If we do not save our state in 2020, we might not be able to do that any other time in the future. In order to break this cycle, we must get all conservatives excited and to believe that we can win. A lot of conservatives do not vote because they have given up. President Trump gave us hope. Many who voted in 2016 voted for the first time. We need to do the same in 2020. We need to get everyone to believe that we can flip Washington state – and we will.”

What would be your top priorities if you win?

“My top priorities when I win are: Reducing taxes, fix infrastructure and safety.

“Under reducing taxes: I am making a promise to every voter that there will be no state income tax. I will also fight to reduce death and estate recovery taxes; as well as other taxes proposed by the left (sugar tax, carbon tax). Many taxes pushed by the left are in essence an income tax. I will also reduce regulations and will fight to reduce taxes for small businesses.

“Under infrastructure: I will work with Trump’s administration to get funding for Washington infrastructure renovation. I will also provide incentive businesses to open offices in less populated areas of Washington state and relocate their employees. Another incentive to high-tech companies is to hire Washington residents remotely. These two incentives will help reduce infrastructure wear and tear, help resolve traffic problems and allow other parts of Washington state to flourish.

“On safety: I want to implement school security by providing real perimeter security, metal detectors and hire our veterans as security guards at schools. Only this can truly prevent school shootings. As a father of 3, this is very important to me and I think we can make our schools safe just like Israel did in 1972. I will also fight to roll back I-1639 which I believe is unconstitutional. The 2nd amendment, just like the other amendments and the constitution is the law of the land. This is what makes America unique and the best country in the world. I will protect those rights.

“I also want to end the sanctuary state. Sanctuary state and cities do not make anyone safer. In fact, it makes our communities more dangerous. Also, as a legal immigrant, the sanctuary policies are unfair to all legal immigrants who had to get background checks and are required to have no criminal record in order to get citizenship and to retain green cards. I will end the sanctuary state and work with cities/municipalities to end them there too. I will also support local police officers who are doing their job.”

What’s the biggest threat facing Washington? America?

Socialism – we have way too many young Americans who think socialism is good. We have way too many American’s who do not believe in the American dream. They have current struggles and think “free stuff” will help them. What they don’t realize is that it only works at the beginning and only for the very low income and sooner or later will fail, bringing the whole country down. I can tell you – America is the only country in the world that provides an opportunity to succeed and innovate. Socialism will destroy these opportunities.

The longer Jay Inslee is allowed to lead Washington state down the progressive road, the closer it will get to being lost to socialism. Anton Sakharov left a socialist state once. He wants to prevent Washington from making the mistakes he’s already experienced.

