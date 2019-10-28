Trump on Chicago’s gun laws: ‘That doesn’t seem to be working too well, does it?’

It’s been a few months since Jussie Smollett was the political punching bag towards which conservatives could point their scorn, but with President Trump in Chicago, you knew it was going to come up. But with all the attention from the President’s speech at IACP 2019 focused on his comments about Smollett and the boycott of the city’s police superintendent Eddie Johnson, many missed a very important comment.

After lambasting Smollett and Johnson, the President started reciting alarming statistics about Chicago’s gun violence, finishing it off by saying, “And Chicago has the toughest gun laws in the United States. That doesn’t seem to be working too well, does it?”

As rumors have been spreading that the President has changed his tune about gun control after feeling pressure from within his administration (and just about everywhere else) to “do something” about mass shootings, it’s good to hear him speak in defense of the 2nd Amendment again. The gun restrictions being proposed by Democrats will not make anyone safer while putting more people at risk. Moreover, in the case of universal background checks, the pieces would be falling into place for confiscations in the near future.

Chicago is the perfect example to demonstrate how “common sense gun control,” (or “liberty control,” as we call it) is neither useful nor constitutional. Gun control like Chicago makes people less safe by giving criminals a monopoly on firearms.

