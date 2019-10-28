Why Senate Democrats’ letter to William Barr is a con job on the American people

The key to a successful magic trick is getting the audience to look at one thing while doing something else in a different direction. Democrats (and, frankly, Republicans) have become masters over the years at keeping their audience – the American people – focused on one thing while manipulating another. The recent letter sent by Senate Judicial Committee Democrats to Attorney General William Barr asking him to recuse himself is a magic trick in the making.

Perhaps a better way of labeling it is as a con job. They are willfully conflating two separate investigations in hopes Americans will call for him to recuse himself from both. There’s a major flaw in their reasoning. Let’s look at the letter and see if you can spot it.

Did you catch it? Let’s take a look at what the Democrats are doing here. They’re referring to two separate investigations: the Ukraine affair as it pertains to President Trump and the “investigation of the investigators” that is actually multiple investigations ongoing right now. They’re using as evidence of the need to recuse himself the fact that he was mentioned by name in during the Trump-Zelensky phone call. Sounds good, right? After all, he definitely was mentioned and as an involved participant, it behooves all of us if he’s not participating in the investigation.

Now did you catch it? Fine, here it is: THERE IS NO DOJ INVESTIGATION INTO UKRAINIAN AFFAIRS WITH THE WHITE HOUSE. The Congressional impeachment inquiry is the only current investigation regarding Ukraine and neither the Department of Justice nor the Attorney General have an iota of involvement in it. They might as well ask him to recuse himself from playing in the next Nationals-Astros World Series game, because he’s just as likely to pinch-hit for Juan Soto as he is of being involved with the Ukraine investigation.

Why would they make such a request if there’s no involvement by the Department of Justice in the impeachment inquiry? It’s all about conflating and distracting. They do have a real fear of Barr as it pertains to his Spygate investigations. But there’s no grounds for asking him to recuse himself on that since he had no involvement. Heck, he was still two years away from being at the DoJ when the Russia collusion investigation was happening.

With no way to legitimately attack him on that, they bunched it together with Ukraine and called on him to recuse himself from both. It’s a magic trick. It’s a con.

Are Democrats in the Senate stupid? No. They just think you are. They want him recused from the real investigation that scares them, Spygate. By conflating Spygate with Russia, they’re hoping to stir people into a nonsensical frenzy.

