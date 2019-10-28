Kayla Mueller’s mother: ‘Kayla should be here, and if Obama had been as decisive as President Trump…’

Kayla Mueller was a human rights activist, a humanitarian aid worker, and a good Samaritan for Doctors without Borders. She represented all that is good in humanity, which makes her kidnapping, torture, rape, and murder at the hands of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi all the more heinous. Now that the leader and founder of the Islamic State is dead, her family has come forward to praise the heroes who raided the ISIS compound and the President who ordered it.

“I still say Kayla should be here, and if Obama had been as decisive as President Trump, maybe she would have been,” Marsha Mueller said.

The grieving parents whose daughter was prematurely and violently taken from them offered kind words to the U.S. special forces members who were responsible for delivering justice to the terrorist leader. As President Trump noted yesterday during his press conference, Baghdadi died like a coward, whimpering and crying all the way. In America, few will be shedding tears over the death of this sadistic criminal.

Dead ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi held Kayla Mueller hostage “What this man did to Kayla — he kidnapped her,” her father Carl Mueller, his voice choking, told The Arizona Republic on Sunday morning, shortly after President Donald Trump announced al-Baghdadi had died. “She was held in many prisons,” Carl Mueller said. “She was held in solitary confinement. She was tortured. She was intimidated. She was ultimately raped by al-Baghdadi himself.” “He either killed her or he was complicit in her murder,” Carl Mueller said. “I’ll let people who read this article make up their own mind how a parent should feel.” Carl and Marsha Mueller, from their home in Prescott, said they had mixed emotions.They suspect that had al-Baghdadi been caught alive rather than dead, he would not have been cooperative in sharing information.

There are many reasons to hate Baghdadi and millions of people who have been affected by his evil actions. His death may not bring solace to families of his victims, but it demonstrates justice that is desperately needed in this world.

