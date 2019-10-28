News
Kayla Mueller’s mother: ‘Kayla should be here, and if Obama had been as decisive as President Trump…’
Kayla Mueller was a human rights activist, a humanitarian aid worker, and a good Samaritan for Doctors without Borders. She represented all that is good in humanity, which makes her kidnapping, torture, rape, and murder at the hands of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi all the more heinous. Now that the leader and founder of the Islamic State is dead, her family has come forward to praise the heroes who raided the ISIS compound and the President who ordered it.
“I still say Kayla should be here, and if Obama had been as decisive as President Trump, maybe she would have been,” Marsha Mueller said.
The grieving parents whose daughter was prematurely and violently taken from them offered kind words to the U.S. special forces members who were responsible for delivering justice to the terrorist leader. As President Trump noted yesterday during his press conference, Baghdadi died like a coward, whimpering and crying all the way. In America, few will be shedding tears over the death of this sadistic criminal.
Dead ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi held Kayla Mueller hostage
“What this man did to Kayla — he kidnapped her,” her father Carl Mueller, his voice choking, told The Arizona Republic on Sunday morning, shortly after President Donald Trump announced al-Baghdadi had died.
“She was held in many prisons,” Carl Mueller said. “She was held in solitary confinement. She was tortured. She was intimidated. She was ultimately raped by al-Baghdadi himself.”
“He either killed her or he was complicit in her murder,” Carl Mueller said. “I’ll let people who read this article make up their own mind how a parent should feel.”
Carl and Marsha Mueller, from their home in Prescott, said they had mixed emotions.They suspect that had al-Baghdadi been caught alive rather than dead, he would not have been cooperative in sharing information.
There are many reasons to hate Baghdadi and millions of people who have been affected by his evil actions. His death may not bring solace to families of his victims, but it demonstrates justice that is desperately needed in this world.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Fighting fake news is the best way to support the President
Is there a coverup hiding suspects in Rachelle Bergeron’s murder on Yap?
Trump on Chicago’s gun laws: ‘That doesn’t seem to be working too well, does it?’
Impeachment vote is 100% about distracting from Spygate investigation
Repairing our moral underpinnings: The real solution to societal violence
Trump on Chicago’s gun laws: ‘That doesn’t seem to be working too well, does it?’
Repairing our moral underpinnings: The real solution to societal violence
Is the ‘Trump Effect’ a real factor in the economy?
Obama’s Spygate: DOJ report almost ready for release
Trump on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi: ‘He died like a dog. He died like a coward.’
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Mark Meadows on the conspiracy theory and the fairy tale
Newt Gingrich calls out Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff
Charlie Daniels tells Beto O’Rourke to bring bandaids
Charlie Kirk tells Lebron James exactly how he (and many of us) feels
Trending
-
News20 hours ago
George Papadopoulos considers running for Katie Hill’s vacated Congressional seat
-
Democrats1 day ago
Yes, Gavin Newsom and Democrats are responsible for the massive PG&E blackouts
-
Media1 day ago
Washington Post ridiculed over complimentary headline for Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
-
Foreign Affairs2 days ago
Is ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead? Yes.
-
Videos2 days ago
Spygate: Trump clarifies his role in DOJ’s criminal investigation
-
Culture and Religion6 hours ago
Repairing our moral underpinnings: The real solution to societal violence
-
Culture and Religion2 days ago
Why the latest outrage against John MacArthur is unwarranted
-
Democrats15 hours ago
Why Senate Democrats’ letter to William Barr is a con job on the American people