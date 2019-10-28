George Papadopoulos considers running for Katie Hill’s vacated Congressional seat

With the resignation of Representative Katie Hill from the House of Representatives, Republicans have a renewed focus on taking back the seat they held for 26-years prior to Hill’s victory over incumbent Steven Knight in 2018. News of her resignation was hours old when a name synonymous with the 2016 Trump campaign popped up as someone who could replace the disgraced Congresswoman.

George Papadopoulos, a former member of the foreign policy advisory panel to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, told NOQ Report he is “seriously looking at the 25th,” referring to the CA-25 congressional district in north Los Angeles.

“No decision made yet,” Papadopoulos said. “All options being looked at, though.”

I’m smelling blood in the water now that Katie Hill has resigned. California’s 25th congressional district is wide open for the taking. Someone has to step up. I love my state too much to see it run down by candidates like Hill. All talk, no action, and a bunch of sell outs. — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) October 27, 2019

Throughout this journey, I have always cared about one, and only one, endorsment. That of the American people! — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) October 28, 2019

She wants me to do it! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DOmyKM9dZ5 — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) October 28, 2019

The timing may be perfect for the conservative firebrand. He served a 12-day sentence in federal prison last year after pleading guilty to making false statements to the FBI about the Trump campaign. Many on the right considered his targeting by the Robert Mueller investigation to be a ploy to intimidate others in the Trump campaign. But since then, Papadopoulos has engineered a dramatic turnaround in his public career. His one-year supervised release from prison will be featured in a docuseries that follows him and his wife, Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos, as they deal with the aftermath of being embroiled in the Russia investigation.

He has also released a book, Deep State Target: How I Got Caught in the Crosshairs of the Plot to Bring Down President Trump, and is a regular guest commentator on cable news shows.

“I am getting crowds in CA not seen in decades for my talks about the state of the country and the events around 2016,” he said. “There is a silent majority that is just waiting to have someone represent their voice, needs and bring power back to them.”

The race to replace Hill will be heavily watched by both parties, but a Papadopoulos run would inject national significance into it. Papadopoulos has continued to be one of the President’s most vocal proponents. If he runs and is able to make the seat red again, it will help the President’s party reclaim control of the House of Representatives. The efficacy of his second term as President will be dramatically affected by the results of 2020 congressional races.

One important factor in winning the district will be carrying a message of limited-government federalism. California is a state that is fiercely independent. Focusing on state- and individual-rights will help Papadopoulos secure votes from both sides of the political aisle as well as the center.

“DC is not the answer,” he said. “Power back to the people is the answer. They know what they need. Time to listen! If I decide to run, I will be that person.”

If George Papadopoulos decides to run in CA-25, he would be an instant favorite to make it to the general election. Then, he’ll take his message of individual empowerment to the people of CA-25, a message he’s uniquely qualified to deliver.

Here’s a recent commentary from Papadopoulos on Fox Business:

