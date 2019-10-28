Is there a coverup hiding suspects in Rachelle Bergeron’s murder on Yap?

Acting Attorney General of the island state of Yap, Rachelle Bergeron, was murdered earlier this month while jogging with her dog. She was a former New York human rights lawyer before taking on the Attorney General role on Yap, an island of 11,000 people in the Pacific with a big human trafficking problem, according to the NY Post. Arrests have been made and suspects in her murder are in custody, but the names of the suspects are being withheld. Why?

Adding more to the intrigue, a report four days ago on the Pacific Island Times appeared to name the suspects, Francis Chaoy Buchun and his nephew Francis Tamag, but the article was quickly taken down. They are both members of the Airport Rescue-Fire Fighters squad. The specificity of the report and the details of their arrest seem to jibe with the official statement from the government:

On behalf of all the people of Yap and their State Government, Governor Henry S. Falan would like to update the public that arrests have been made in the murder of Acting Attorney General Rachelle Bergeron. The next stage in the investigation will be the court proceedings as the State moves toward the final stage of conviction. No names will be issued by the authorities at this time. We will keep the public informed at the appropriate time as the court case moves ahead. The Governor expresses his solemn gratitude and heartfelt thanks to the joint investigating team of the Yap State Police Department, Office of the Attorney General and their external partners including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the FSM Department of Justice for their hard work and dedication during the past two weeks to bring this case to a close. Governor also would like to thank the community and citizens of Yap for their contributions, support, patience and prayers during this stressful time. May God Bless us all.

The original report from the Pacific Island Times indicated “Buchun had three cases before the AG. He was earlier convicted of arson and put in jail for a month. He was later released to go to Hawaii for Rescue-Fire Fighters recertification.”

Was the article proven to be wrong about the suspects, or did the government ask the publication to take down the report for other reasons? We have reached out to the Yap State Governor’s Office and are awaiting a reply.

Here is a screen capture of the original story on Pacific Island Times, which was provided by an independent source:

It may be something as simple as inaccurate reporting that took down the original article revealing the suspects’ names in Rachelle Bergeron’s murder. Or, the report may have been taken down for political reasons. We will continue to investigate.

Image credit: Spectrum News 1.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.