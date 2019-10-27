Military
Trump on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi: ‘He died like a dog. He died like a coward.’
A military operation in Syria successfully brought down Islamic State leader and founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The elusive terrorist organizer has been in hiding for four years. The United States offered a $25 million reward for information leading to his capture or death. It’s unknown if that reward was earned, but Kurdish reports indicate the operation has been ongoing for five months. President Trump noted it has been in the works for two weeks. Now, Baghdadi is dead.
President Trump Tweeted big news that was coming last night. Shortly after the Tweet, the White House declared the President would be addressing the nation this morning. When he did, he confirmed what had already been reported by multiple agencies, that Baghdadi had, indeed, been killed.
Something very big has just happened!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019
The President said Baghdadi was chased into a tunnel in his Syrian hideout with three children where he ignited a suicide vest, killing himself and the children. Other adult fighters with Baghdadi were killed as well. There were no American casualties.
“He died like a dog. He died like a coward,” the President said. “The world is now a much safer place.”
In Q&A, the President noted he believes they should release the video of Bagdhadi’s final moments of “crying and whimpering” to dissuade potential terrorists from wanting to join groups like ISIS.
This is a tremendous victory for the United States and the world. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death marks another nail in the Islamic State coffin. The war on terrorism continues, but there’s one less terrorist leader to worry about.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Trump on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi: ‘He died like a dog. He died like a coward.’
The lukewarm support of ‘frontrunner’ Joe Biden
Yes, Gavin Newsom and Democrats are responsible for the massive PG&E blackouts
Spygate: Trump clarifies his role in DOJ’s criminal investigation
Is ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead? Yes.
Trump on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi: ‘He died like a dog. He died like a coward.’
Spygate: Trump clarifies his role in DOJ’s criminal investigation
Front-runner Elizabeth ‘ersatz’ Warren is now demanding gun confiscation
Beto O’Rourke walks back gun confiscations in the most ludicrous way possible
The sabbath has always been on the 7th day
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Mark Meadows on the conspiracy theory and the fairy tale
Newt Gingrich calls out Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff
Charlie Daniels tells Beto O’Rourke to bring bandaids
Charlie Kirk tells Lebron James exactly how he (and many of us) feels
Trending
-
Culture and Religion3 days ago
No chemical castration for James Younger as judge grants father joint conservatorship
-
Democrats3 days ago
DoJ’s Spygate is now a criminal investigation. Is this why Lindsey Graham hasn’t acted yet?
-
Democrats2 days ago
Judge Beryl Howell’s ruling on releasing grand jury testimony is 100% partisan gobbledygook
-
Democrats3 days ago
AOC claims government controlling your life equals ‘Freedom’
-
Conspiracy Theory3 days ago
Progressives betrayed: Impeachment is all about getting Joe Biden nominated
-
Media2 days ago
Kellyanne Conway’s call should have been considered off the record
-
Democrats2 days ago
Crossing fingers: A Hillary nomination would splinter the Democratic Party forever
-
Foreign Affairs8 hours ago
Is ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead? Yes.