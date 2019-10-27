Trump on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi: ‘He died like a dog. He died like a coward.’

A military operation in Syria successfully brought down Islamic State leader and founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The elusive terrorist organizer has been in hiding for four years. The United States offered a $25 million reward for information leading to his capture or death. It’s unknown if that reward was earned, but Kurdish reports indicate the operation has been ongoing for five months. President Trump noted it has been in the works for two weeks. Now, Baghdadi is dead.

President Trump Tweeted big news that was coming last night. Shortly after the Tweet, the White House declared the President would be addressing the nation this morning. When he did, he confirmed what had already been reported by multiple agencies, that Baghdadi had, indeed, been killed.

Something very big has just happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019

The President said Baghdadi was chased into a tunnel in his Syrian hideout with three children where he ignited a suicide vest, killing himself and the children. Other adult fighters with Baghdadi were killed as well. There were no American casualties.

“He died like a dog. He died like a coward,” the President said. “The world is now a much safer place.”

In Q&A, the President noted he believes they should release the video of Bagdhadi’s final moments of “crying and whimpering” to dissuade potential terrorists from wanting to join groups like ISIS.

This is a tremendous victory for the United States and the world. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death marks another nail in the Islamic State coffin. The war on terrorism continues, but there’s one less terrorist leader to worry about.

