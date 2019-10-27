Is ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead? Yes.

Update: Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been confirmed dead. He blew himself up as U.S. forces approached.

ISIS leader al-Baghdadi confirmed dead after apparent suicide during U.S. operation: sources ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead, sources have confirmed to Fox News. Al-Baghdadi, who took over ISIS after his predecessor Abu Omar al-Baghdadi was killed in 2010, detonated a suicide vest, killing himself when U.S. Special Operations forces entered a compound in northern Syria where he was located, according to a U.S. defense official. No U.S. Special Operations forces were hurt or killed in the raid. “U.S. forces did a terrific job,” a U.S. military source told Fox News.“This just shows it may take time, but terrorists will not find a sanctuary.” The same source told Fox News that biometric tests confirmed that it was indeed Baghdadi.

Original Story:

The cat has apparently been let out of the bag early after President Trump Tweeted “Something very big has just happened!” Speculation has matched with various reports that a U.S. military special forces unit operating in Syria has killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Something very big has just happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019

Other reports are saying he may have been captured, but the consensus among American journalists is the killing or capture of the most wanted man in terrorism since Osama bin Laden has taken place. The President is expected to announce the results of the operation at 9AM Eastern on Sunday.

Newsweek says they confirmed through military sources that Baghdadi is dead.

Trump Approves Special Ops Raid Targeting ISIS Leader Baghdadi, Military Says He’s Dead The United States military has conducted a special operations raid targeting one of its most high-value targets, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State militant group (ISIS), Newsweek has learned. President Donald Trump approved the mission nearly a week before it took place. Amid reports Saturday of U.S. military helicopters over Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, a senior Pentagon official familiar with the operation and Army official briefed on the matter told Newsweek that Baghdadi was the target of the top-secret operation in the last bastion of the country’s Islamist-dominated opposition, a faction that has clashed with ISIS in recent years. A U.S. Army source briefed on the results of the operation told Newsweek that Baghdadi was killed in the raid. And the Defense Department told the White House they have “high confidence” that the high-value target killed was Baghdadi, but further verification is pending.

Reactions on Twitter have been mostly positive, though a handful of anti-Trump accounts posted their “yawns” while pointing out Baghdadi is no bin Laden. Nevertheless, it’s an important victory in the war on terrorism that may be the final nail in the coffin for the militant wing of the Islamic State. Over the past two years, the terrorist group has been decimated by various forces, including our Kurdish-led allies in the Syrian Democratic Forces.

How long before MSNBCNN claims the raid was timed to deflect attention from impeachment? “BREAKING: ISIS Leader Killed In Trump-Authorized Military Raid” https://t.co/gJkOPKDlo5 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 27, 2019

Good riddance! May he rot in hell in a million pieces! #ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi reportedly killed in U.S. Special Forces raid. pic.twitter.com/yNgnBgb5w4 — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) October 27, 2019

Dear peacemakers, get ready to party: ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi reportedly killed by US-led forces in Syria. Thank you ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩. https://t.co/kZiuUBqFK8 — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) October 27, 2019

A world w/o Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi will be a better world w/o one of the most evil, murderous animals in human history. He eagerly destroyed lives & victimized the innocent in the most grotesque ways. If reports are true, justice has been delivered by the greatest nation on earth🇺🇸 — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) October 27, 2019

If it's confirmed that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed by U.S. Special Forces then a true monster has been removed from the Earth. Read here:

President Trump Expected To Announce Death or Capture of Top ISIS Leader https://t.co/ljGH5R6vj2 via @SaraCarterDC — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) October 27, 2019

My latest BREAKING EXCLUSIVE alongside @JimLaPorta and @NaveedAJamali …. President Donald Trump approved an operation targeting ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi tonight in Idlib, Syria, @Newsweek has learned. Pending verification, he is dead. https://t.co/sHdYeGoYLm pic.twitter.com/9rMTIlCXl4 — 𝕋om 𝕆'ℂonnor (@ShaolinTom) October 27, 2019

President Donald Trump killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, you know the way former President Obama killed Bin Laden. But Democrats already are pouring cold water on it. When you despise the president more than you love the nation. We all celebrated what Obama did. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 27, 2019

I have it from a good source, that Abū Bakr al-Baghdadi (leader of ISIS) has been killed!!! 🙌🏽🇺🇸🙌🏽 https://t.co/wA6YEDXv57 — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) October 27, 2019

Baghdadi has been more than elusive. Unlike bin Laden, Baghdadi has not put out regular messages to his supporters through public channels. Some have even speculated that he was already dead but ISIS was hiding the fact to keep morale from plummeting even further.

Democrats and mainstream media will scramble to unequivocally denounce all credit to President Trump for Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death while simultaneously saying President Obama killed Osama bin Laden himself. The spin is real.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.