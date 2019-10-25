Poll: Majority believes U.S. is two-thirds of the way to the ‘edge of a civil war’

New polling results show that most American believe the political divisions in the country are getting worse, with a majority believing the U.S. is two-thirds of the way to the “Edge of civil war”. The poll conducted with likely 2020 voters showed that are frustrated by ‘uncivil and rude behavior’. While the data shows that 8 in 10 voters wanted both “compromise and common ground” as well as leaders who “will stand up to the other side”.

According to the results:

The average voter believes the U.S. is two-thirds of the way to the edge of a civil war. On a 0-100 scale with 100 being “edge of a civil war,” the mean response is 67.23. Consistent with the Civility Poll’s findings in April, this installment of the poll reveals significant contradictions within the electorate. Voters broadly agree with the premise that our political culture has become too uncivil and lacks a focus on solutions, and that common ground and compromise should be the goal for political leaders—while at the same time, equal numbers want leaders to “stand up to the other side” and stand up to “powerful special interests.”

While these results may seem shocking, they are in down from ninety percent (90%) of voters reporting they are concerned about the “uncivil and rude behavior of politicians,” in a similar survey from April.

Context considerations.

All of this should be taken in context of the ‘Hidden tribes’ study of 2018 which had only 8% of the respondents classify themselves as ‘progressive Activists’ while 19% and 6% considered themselves to ‘traditional conservatives’ or ‘devoted conservatives’ respectively. While the rest of the nation fell into the ‘exhausted majority’ in the middle with traditional and passive liberals, the politically disengaged and moderates.

So while all of this news may be alarming to some, or merely confirming to others, it should be considered in the context of the makeup of the country. Most people want to live their lives and be left alone, that accounts for about 90% of the nation.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.