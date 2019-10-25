Democrats
Katie Porter to endorse Elizabeth Warren for the Democratic nomination: Report
Representative Katie Porter made waves in 2018 when she won a reliably red district in Orange County, California. CA-45 voted for Mitt Romney over incumbent President Obama by an 11.8% margin, but the tide has been turning in the OC thanks in large part to Democrats mastering ballot harvesting. Now, she’s risking her own reelection bid by going as far to the left as possible with an upcoming endorsement for Senator Elizabeth Warren to be the Democratic nominee.
Even though she lives in a relatively conservative district in a state whose Senator, Kamala Harris, is also running for President, it’s not surprising Porter is endorsing Warren. She’s known her for a long time, having been in one of her courses at Harvard. And with Harris fading in the polls, Warren seems like the more likely nominee between the two. Porter even named her daughter Elizabeth after her former mentor.
In an interview earlier this year, Porter recounted a conversation she had with Warren while walking with her in Cambridge. “Professor Warren, I’m interested in possibly becoming a law professor,” she said. “And she instantly was like: ‘This is what we can do, have you thought about this, do you know so-and-so, would you be willing to do this opportunity?’ And within a matter of literally five minutes as we briskly walked through Harvard Square, she had helped me plot out the next steps that I needed to achieve my dream. So she’s been a wonderful mentor to me my entire career.”
Despite the personal attachment, the endorsement could make it challenging for Porter in next year’s election. Orange County is still getting used to no longer being the conservative stronghold in a deep blue state. Local Republican leaders have vowed to reverse the trend before it gets worse and have agreed to participate in some of the techniques the Democrats used to take control.
As a rising star in the Democratic Party nationally, it behooves Katie Porter to let her radical progressive nature shine. But at home in Orange County, she may be establishing herself as too far left for her district to send back in 2020.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
The sabbath has always been on the 7th day
George Soros stops just short of endorsing Elizabeth Warren
Maria Butina released from prison, will be deported back to Moscow
Ball State study: Delaying handgun purchases has zero effect on crime
Bigger, longer blackouts could lie ahead in California
The sabbath has always been on the 7th day
Maria Butina released from prison, will be deported back to Moscow
Glenn Beck, Stu Burguiere ridicule the lunacy of Democrats questioning Mark Zuckerberg
AOC claims government controlling your life equals ‘Freedom’
Debbie Lesko: Adam Schiff ‘wants us to believe that he’s like a special counsel’
Mark Meadows on the conspiracy theory and the fairy tale
Newt Gingrich calls out Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff
Charlie Daniels tells Beto O’Rourke to bring bandaids
Charlie Kirk tells Lebron James exactly how he (and many of us) feels
William Barr nails the secular upheaval of Judeo-Christian morals
Trending
-
Culture and Religion3 days ago
James Younger gets help: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is having AG, Protective Services investigate transgender 7YO’s case
-
Culture and Religion2 days ago
No chemical castration for James Younger as judge grants father joint conservatorship
-
Democrats2 days ago
DoJ’s Spygate is now a criminal investigation. Is this why Lindsey Graham hasn’t acted yet?
-
Democrats19 hours ago
Judge Beryl Howell’s ruling on releasing grand jury testimony is 100% partisan gobbledygook
-
Democrats2 days ago
AOC claims government controlling your life equals ‘Freedom’
-
Conspiracy Theory2 days ago
Progressives betrayed: Impeachment is all about getting Joe Biden nominated
-
Media1 day ago
Kellyanne Conway’s call should have been considered off the record
-
Foreign Affairs2 days ago
Ambassador Sondland contradicts Bill Taylor’s ‘bombshell’ impeachment testimony