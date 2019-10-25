Hold the phone: Durham’s investigation gets criminal

Never mind the acting ambassador to Ukraine and his leaked opening statement or Republicans storming Shifty Schiff’s down-low depo in the SCIF—the hot news making the rounds in DC is now the revelation that U.S Attorney John Durham has expanded his investigation into the shenanigans that led up top the 2016 election into a criminal probe:

One source added that DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s upcoming report on alleged FBI surveillance abuses against the Trump campaign will shed light on why Durham’s probe has become a criminal inquiry. Horowitz announced on Thursday his report would be available to the public soon, with “few” redactions. The investigation’s new status means Durham can subpoena witnesses, file charges, and impanel fact-finding grand juries.

Kind of sounds like what Robert Mueller did during his two-year investigation into whether Donald Trump and his associates colluded with the Russians to steal the election away from poor Hillary Clinton—an investigation, by the way, that not only failed to bear that sweet, sweet impeachment fruit that Democrats so desperately craved, but also demonstrated how out-of-touch Mueller was with his own probe. Now that the Department of Justice is availing itself of the same tools in order to find out if American intelligence assets improperly targeted the Trump campaign for surveillance, however, all of a sudden the same media that was so hot and bothered over Russia, Russia, Russia are circling the wagons in an effort to undermine the investigators:

The opening of a criminal investigation is likely to raise alarms that Mr. Trump is using the Justice Department to go after his perceived enemies. Mr. Trump fired James B. Comey, the F.B.I. director under whose watch agents opened the Russia inquiry, and has long assailed other top former law enforcement and intelligence officials as partisans who sought to block his election.

That might be because there were a number of law enforcement and intelligence officials who were partisans who sought to block his election—but why quibble when there’s a narrative to protect?

Mr. Trump has made clear that he sees the typically independent Justice Department as a tool to be wielded against his political enemies. That view factors into the impeachment investigation against him, as does his long obsession with the origins of the Russia inquiry.

Funny how the same media never made a peep after former Attorney General Eric Holder described himself as Obama’s “wingman.” And for the New York Times to call anyone “obsessive” after the way they obsessively pushed collusion doesn’t even pass the guffaw test. At any rate, a desire to expose the culprits who abused their authority to overturn an election is hardly what any reasonable person would describe as unfounded. Quite the opposite, it’s imperative—unless you’re like Bill Kristol and would rather be ruled by an elected Deep State than governed by a President you think is icky.

At any rate, I find the timing of this story to be very interesting. You might recall that a couple of weeks ago, we got wind that Attorney General Bill Barr had traveled to Rome, during which time he obtained mobile phones that belonged to Joseph Mifsud—a shadowy figure with connections to Western intelligence agencies who told Trump campaign associate George Papadopoulos that Russia was in possession of Hillary Clinton’s emails, which served as a pretext to begin surveilling the campaign. Exactly what is on those phones? So far, nobody knows—except for John Dunham and his team. That he expanded his investigation into criminal territory rather quickly after taking possession of them is telling, though. And so is the nervousness of the national news media.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.