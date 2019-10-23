Bill Taylor claims quid pro quo with no evidence and major contradictions

Every major mainstream media outlet is echoing the Democrats’ interpretation of Ambassador William B. Taylor’s testimony as fact. I’ve read his 15-page opening statement. You should as well. It has a single instance in which an administration official allegedly tied aid to Ukraine not blocking “investigations” during a conveniently unverifiable conversation. Otherwise, it’s a whole lot of “no quid pro quo” and odd contradictions.

But in it, he expresses his opinion that quid pro quo was there. He believes President Zelensky’s visit to the White House was contingent on the “investigations” going public, even though he personally delivered an invitation to visit the White House long before the Trump-Zelensky phone call in June.

The most interesting contradiction came when he said he believed aid was being withheld until the public announcement of an investigation by Ukraine into Burisma, which employed Joe Biden’s son, Hunter. But shortly after making that assertion, he acknowledged that aid was released to Ukraine despite there being no quid pro quo. We must be terrible at enforcing quid pro quo because they got everything and we got nothing.

“I returned to Kyiv on June 17, carrying the original copy of a letter President Trump signed the day after I met with the Secretary. In that letter, President Trump congratulated President Zelenskyy on his election victory and invited him to a meeting in the Oval Office,” Taylor noted.

Hmm. If Taylor knew President Trump had already invited President Zelensky to the White House, what made him believe the invitation was fake? Coordinating schedules for two world leaders isn’t easy. After all, they have countries to run. Moreover, a visit to the White House is nice but it’s not such a glorious event that someone would be willing to fake an inappropriate investigation just to secure the invite. It seems much more likely that if an investigation into Burisma was pending, the optics of visiting the White House following a public announcement of the investigation would be more fitting.

As for the aid, they got it. Yes, it was delayed. But it was delivered without President Zelensky prompting an investigation. That tells us either Rudy Giuliani is a terrible deal broker (he’s not) or the basis for impeachment is actually full or more holes than before Taylor testified.

If military aid in exchange for a public announcement of a Burisma investigation was quid pro quo, where’s the quo? Zelensky got the quid (aid) without delivering the alleged quo (investigation). Bill Taylor’s interpretation of events is very flawed.

Update: Someone stole my line…

