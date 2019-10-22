Conspiracy Theory
Fake news isn’t new. It has evolved (and is still evolving rapidly).
“Fake news” has been a hot topic of discussion since before the 2016 election when then-candidate Trump would invoke the phrase when discussing CNN, the NY Times, Washington Post, and other left-leaning news outlets. He said they weren’t treating him fairly and were in the pockets of the DNC and candidate Hillary Clinton. After his election, news reports about him turned even worse, prompting him to invoke the phrase more and more often.
But it wasn’t one-sided. Progressive outlets and social media platforms turned to “fact checkers” to fight what they believed was false reporting coming from the other end of the spectrum. Right-leaning and alt-right publications started pushing conspiracy theories throughout the 2016 campaign and didn’t stop after their guy won the presidency. Pizzagate is often referenced as the pinnacle of alt-right fake news, but it hasn’t stopped there.
With all of this understood, it’s no surprise that many Americans believe this is a new phenomenon. It isn’t. Fake news has been around for as long as news itself. The Nazis may have perfected propaganda, but they weren’t the first or last to use it. In fact, propaganda has been a tool of governments, businesses, and powerful people since the invention of the printing press. Some would say it’s been around for much longer than that.
Today, the internet in general and social media in particular have helped spread fake news. It is no longer controlled by the newspapers, television channels, or government powers spreading disinformation. Average citizens have the power to spread fake news, and that power is being amplified by new technologies such as deepfakes, AI, and bot buzzing. Many people may be participating without even knowing it as they share stories and videos contrived by those who want to spread a particular narrative.
What’s the moral of the story? Trust nothing that you see or hear unless it’s verifiable. How can it be verified if powerful forces like mainstream media and various governments are involved? Sometimes, it can’t be verified. Thankfully, we’ve been blessed with the most powerful fact checker possible: The human brain. It’s the tool so few seem to use. A perfect example of it was a story we broke the other day. You probably heard about it through later sources, but we were the first to report ABC News used modified footage from a 2016 event in Kentucky (though most attribute it to a later 2017 video) and pretended it was footage of the carnage in Syria by Turkish forces.
Those who saw the multiple reports on ABC News didn’t question it at all, but one eagle-eyed video journalist did and found the source material. Had he not done so, millions of Americans would still believe the incredible footage they saw was the slaughter of Syrians. Knowing this, it’s easy to see from the edited video that it didn’t seem like an offensive. All of the firepower was being concentrated on a seemingly benign location. Our brains weren’t in questioning mode. Most of us took it on face value from the report.
We need to think more critically. We need to view the news with an understanding that any of it can be fake. Most won’t, but we don’t have to be like most. We can be discerning if we understand the truth as well as what’s at stake.
Kudos to Truthstream Media for tackling this important issue. If more Americans are willing to see through the lies and use our brains to do more than just absorb what the media tells us, we’ll have a better chance of discerning the truth.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Fake news isn’t new. It has evolved (and is still evolving rapidly).
Can Benny Gantz form a government in Israel? Let’s hope not.
Adam Schiff’s blatant lies, Draconian handling of impeachment show Democrats have nothing
In flagrante “delecto”?
Elizabeth Warren admits she doesn’t have a plan to pay for Medicare-for-All
Fake news isn’t new. It has evolved (and is still evolving rapidly).
DOJ arrests hundreds in take down of Darknet child exploitation site
Laugh break: Watch Joe Biden’s ‘Bad Lip Reading’
Sacha Baron Cohen’s portrayal of ‘The Spy’ fails to bring Eli Cohen to life
House GOP call for resignation of House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff
Charlie Daniels tells Beto O’Rourke to bring bandaids
Charlie Kirk tells Lebron James exactly how he (and many of us) feels
William Barr nails the secular upheaval of Judeo-Christian morals
Ted Cruz blasts NBA for pandering to Communist China
Emerald Robinson on the rise of the surveillance state
Trending
-
Conspiracy Theory1 day ago
Yes, William Barr is going to bust the ‘Deep State’ soon
-
Democrats3 days ago
Chicago is falling apart under Lori Lightfoot
-
Democrats3 days ago
Cory Booker’s girlfriend, Rosario Dawson, sued for allegedly beating transgender employee
-
Media3 days ago
Drudge Report posts more pro-Bernie stories than pro-Trump
-
News for Patriots2 days ago
The Epoch Times: How the anti-communist newspaper became an American necessity
-
Democrats3 days ago
Kamala Harris describing the laws she thinks Rudy Giuliani broke is why she can’t be president
-
Democrats1 day ago
Hillary Clinton’s attack on Tulsi Gabbard was meant to distract from email scandal
-
Democrats1 day ago
AB 5 kills freelance journalism in California as progressives destroy ‘gig economy’