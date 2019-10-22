Conspiracy Theory
Chuck Grassley believes Deep State will ‘deep six’ the OIG’s FISA report. He may be right.
Do you remember the FISA report that Inspector General Michael Horowitz prepared? If you don’t, you’re not alone as its release has been repeatedly delayed for months. An influential Republican Senator is wondering whether the report is being delayed indefinitely because of interference from the “Deep State.”
Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) expressed dismay over the report that was set to be released by the Office of the Inspector General months ago. The culmination of an investigation into the origins of the Russia election interference inquiry that led to special counsel Robert Mueller’s full-blown two-year investigation has been repeatedly delayed after a promising start in March, 2018. As of today, there’s no sign of the report as disagreements between the Department of Justice and the FBI over elements to redact have put it in classified limbo.
All of the delays and excuses why the Horowitz IG FISA report isn’t public yet after several months of anticipation of its issues leads me to the suspicion it’s going to be “deep six” by the deep state
— ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 22, 2019
At the heart of the matter is the use of the infamous Steele Dossier. Many believe circular reasoning was used to lend credit to the debunked and fanciful dossier as FISA warrants were issued based on leaks of the dossier to the press. Moreover, there were concerns that the trail of warrants may demonstrate a concerted effort by current and former DoJ personnel to fabricate justification to continuously expand an investigation that was built on faulty premises.
As the Daily Caller noted:
Grassley Suspects ‘Deep State’ Is Responsible For Delay In FISA Abuse Report
Christopher Steele, a former MI6 officer, dug up dirt on the Trump campaign on behalf of the DNC and Clinton campaign. In the dossier, he alleged that Trump aides, including Page, worked with Kremlin operatives to influence the 2016 election. Steele also claimed that there was a “well-developed conspiracy of coordination” between the Trump team and Russians.
But the special counsel’s report undercut much of the dossier. It said there was insufficient evidence to establish a Trump-Russia conspiracy.
The OIG report was initially expected to be released in June, but has been steadily delayed amid new developments, including an interview that same month with Steele.
If the Deep State was involved in the initiation and prolonging of the Russia investigation, we can assume they would not want to be discovered for their wrongdoing. But it’s feasible that some who may eventually be shown as complicit or possibly conspiring to engage in the investigation are participating in its slow release to the public. Considering the DoJ and FBI are both at the heart of the investigation while having control over what gets released, Grassley may be correct. They really may be trying to “deep six” the report completely.
While it’s unlikely they can get away from making the report completely disappear, they have the power to redact it into total inefficacy. When the Deep State controls the fate of a report on the Deep State, we shouldn’t get our hopes up.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Chuck Grassley believes Deep State will ‘deep six’ the OIG’s FISA report. He may be right.
President calls impeachment a ‘lynching’ and progressive heads explode
Newt Gingrich calls out Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff
Neither a 7-year-old nor his parents should be making ‘gender transition’ decisions
Heart of darkness of island society
Will Ricciardella: Pete Buttigieg is trying to replace Joe Biden in the moderate lane
Fake news isn’t new. It has evolved (and is still evolving rapidly).
DOJ arrests hundreds in take down of Darknet child exploitation site
Laugh break: Watch Joe Biden’s ‘Bad Lip Reading’
Sacha Baron Cohen’s portrayal of ‘The Spy’ fails to bring Eli Cohen to life
Newt Gingrich calls out Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff
Charlie Daniels tells Beto O’Rourke to bring bandaids
Charlie Kirk tells Lebron James exactly how he (and many of us) feels
William Barr nails the secular upheaval of Judeo-Christian morals
Ted Cruz blasts NBA for pandering to Communist China
Trending
-
Conspiracy Theory1 day ago
Yes, William Barr is going to bust the ‘Deep State’ soon
-
News for Patriots2 days ago
The Epoch Times: How the anti-communist newspaper became an American necessity
-
Democrats2 days ago
Hillary Clinton’s attack on Tulsi Gabbard was meant to distract from email scandal
-
Democrats2 days ago
AB 5 kills freelance journalism in California as progressives destroy ‘gig economy’
-
Democrats2 days ago
House GOP call for resignation of House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff
-
Democrats2 days ago
Elizabeth Warren is winning because she knows her voters despise facts and details
-
Media1 day ago
Leftist Drudge Report hops on Mitt Romney impeachment train
-
Culture and Religion2 days ago
Save the Southern Baptist Convention: An argument against further schism