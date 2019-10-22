Chuck Grassley believes Deep State will ‘deep six’ the OIG’s FISA report. He may be right.

Do you remember the FISA report that Inspector General Michael Horowitz prepared? If you don’t, you’re not alone as its release has been repeatedly delayed for months. An influential Republican Senator is wondering whether the report is being delayed indefinitely because of interference from the “Deep State.”

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) expressed dismay over the report that was set to be released by the Office of the Inspector General months ago. The culmination of an investigation into the origins of the Russia election interference inquiry that led to special counsel Robert Mueller’s full-blown two-year investigation has been repeatedly delayed after a promising start in March, 2018. As of today, there’s no sign of the report as disagreements between the Department of Justice and the FBI over elements to redact have put it in classified limbo.

All of the delays and excuses why the Horowitz IG FISA report isn’t public yet after several months of anticipation of its issues leads me to the suspicion it’s going to be “deep six” by the deep state — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 22, 2019

At the heart of the matter is the use of the infamous Steele Dossier. Many believe circular reasoning was used to lend credit to the debunked and fanciful dossier as FISA warrants were issued based on leaks of the dossier to the press. Moreover, there were concerns that the trail of warrants may demonstrate a concerted effort by current and former DoJ personnel to fabricate justification to continuously expand an investigation that was built on faulty premises.

As the Daily Caller noted:

Grassley Suspects ‘Deep State’ Is Responsible For Delay In FISA Abuse Report Christopher Steele, a former MI6 officer, dug up dirt on the Trump campaign on behalf of the DNC and Clinton campaign. In the dossier, he alleged that Trump aides, including Page, worked with Kremlin operatives to influence the 2016 election. Steele also claimed that there was a “well-developed conspiracy of coordination” between the Trump team and Russians. But the special counsel’s report undercut much of the dossier. It said there was insufficient evidence to establish a Trump-Russia conspiracy. The OIG report was initially expected to be released in June, but has been steadily delayed amid new developments, including an interview that same month with Steele.

If the Deep State was involved in the initiation and prolonging of the Russia investigation, we can assume they would not want to be discovered for their wrongdoing. But it’s feasible that some who may eventually be shown as complicit or possibly conspiring to engage in the investigation are participating in its slow release to the public. Considering the DoJ and FBI are both at the heart of the investigation while having control over what gets released, Grassley may be correct. They really may be trying to “deep six” the report completely.

While it’s unlikely they can get away from making the report completely disappear, they have the power to redact it into total inefficacy. When the Deep State controls the fate of a report on the Deep State, we shouldn’t get our hopes up.

