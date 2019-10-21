Laugh break: Watch Joe Biden’s ‘Bad Lip Reading’

There are plenty of laughs in politics, especially around election time. Heck, pretty much anything Beto O’Rourke says is laughable. But there are times when we need more than quips from late night talk show hosts or Tweets from Mike Huckabee. This is when Bad Lip Reading comes into play.

They’ve done some hilarious takes in the past, but some have been duds. This take on Joe Biden is far from a dud. It may be their best of this election season.

We all need a laugh every now and then, especially as the emotions surrounding elections have grown so personal. The hatred is palpable, which is why taking time off to chuckle at the silliness is a good prescription for any American.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.