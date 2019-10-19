Democrats
Kamala Harris describing the laws she thinks Rudy Giuliani broke is why she can’t be president
Senator Kamala Harris has a law degree. She was Attorney General of California. But if someone knew nothing about her and watched her interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper as she attacked the President’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, it would be easy to assume she actually knows very little about the laws of the land. She sounds like a bumbling idiot. No wonder she failed the Bar Exam.
Kamala Harris claims that Rudy Giuliani has "broken many laws"
CNN's Anderson Cooper asks her what laws he has broken
Harris responds: "Well, I, I, I don't know" pic.twitter.com/N2dUg7b2av
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 19, 2019
Harris is still considered by some to be in the top tier among Democratic candidates along with Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Pete Buttigieg. But with Andrew Yang rising and Harris falling in the polls, she’s been scrambling to find her message, voice, and a legitimate reason to be running at all.
Ironically, she has plenty of fodder to work with as Giuliani’s exploits on behalf of the President play well towards the Democrats’ message for impeachment. None of the things he’s doing came out in the interview, as if Harris is only able to talk in generalities about the issue. This has been common throughout her campaign as she’s been known to change positions, often multiple times within a few days, and have her campaign contradict what she’s said publicly.
I’m embarrassed that I was actually concerned about her in the general election just a few months ago. Now, I wish she had what it took to secure the nomination, but that seems very unlikely.
As a lawyer, a former District Attorney, and a United States Senator, one would expect Kamala Harris to be better prepared to answer a simple question about laws Rudy Giuliani allegedly committed after accusing him of breaking them. She wasn’t.
