The 5 biggest lies from the Democrat debate
Liz Wheeler and her production team took on a very difficult task. They sifted through over three hours from the Democratic debate this week in an effort to try to identify the five biggest lies told on stage that night. We should applaud their Herculean efforts; it must have been like trying to determine which types of vegetables taste the worst when they’re spoiled. There aren’t enough Pinocchio images on the internet to cover all of the lies told at the debate.
Undaunted, the team at One America News show Tipping Point took on the challenge and came up with a list of five infuriating lies told on the debate stage Tuesday night.
- Elizabeth Warren’s big lie came through omission as she refused to answer the yes-or-no question about raising middle class taxes. This was around the 500th time she’s done this (we lost count at 342), choosing to redirect her answer to focus on “costs” rather than taxes.
- Cory Booker, Julian Castro, and Kamala Harris claimed abortion is a constitutional right. It is not. Even the majority brief from the Supreme Court admitted this in their ruling on Roe v. Wade.
- Beto O’Rourke pretended like his proposal for confiscation of “assault rifles” would not mean law enforcement will come to people’s homes to collect their firearms. His claim that law-abiding citizens will comply is not only false, it’s also a scary prospect. If law abiding citizens are the only ones forced to comply, what about criminals? They aren’t known for abiding by laws, especially ones that prevent them from committing their crimes.
- Elizabeth Warren made it on the list a second time with her claim that the wealth tax would pay for a myriad of socialist policies she intends to implement. This would be true if it weren’t for math. Unfortunately for her (and everyone else if she gets elected), the wealthy simply don’t have enough money to tax in a way that would pay for her plans. Moreover, every time a wealth tax has been tried elsewhere, it has failed miserably. But hey, at least she takes a lot of selfies.
- Impeachment. This is the ongoing lie of the day for both media and Democrats. All 12 candidates on stage supported impeachment (though Tulsi Gabbard was clear she only supported it if the House Democrats made a proper case for it), but only Bernie Sanders actually gave a reason why. Even his singular reasoning was false, though.
I’ll add another for the list – Kamala Harris kept saying, “When I’m President…” This is a big lie. It’s doubtful she even believes it herself judging by the direction she’s been heading in the polls.
There were enough lies told in the last Democratic debate to fill three hours of television, which is exactly what CNN did. Thanks to Liz Warren and the folks at One America News, we now know the five biggest one.
How the left is redefining ‘quid pro quo’ to make it seem ominous
Did you know you engage in “quid pro quo” every day? As you drive away from Starbucks with a latte in hand, you’re leaving the scene of your latest quid pro quo. When you tell your kids you will ground them if they don’t do their homework, you’re committing quid pro quo. When cover someone’s shift at work so they’ll work for you Saturday night, that’s blatant quid pro quo.
Literally, it’s Latin for “something for something.” It’s an exchange. You scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours. It’s part of literally every negotiation between any two countries ever. Without quid pro quo, there would be no treaties, no trade agreements, and wars would always go on indefinitely. It’s not a bad thing.
When something inappropriate is offered as part of quid pro quo dealings, that’s when politicians get into trouble. Accepting gifts from lobbyists in exchange for favorable votes is an example of illegal quid pro quo. Or, as House Democrats are trying to prove, if a President holds back aid to a foreign government unless they investigate a political foe so dirt can be found on them for an upcoming election, that is bad quid pro quo.
Yesterday, acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney famously told the press to “get over it” when it comes to quid pro quo. His words were careless, not because they weren’t true but because in the current political atmosphere, his acknowledgement there was quid pro quo over the ongoing 2016 election corruption investigation muddies the waters. Democrats and the media have painted the common action of quid pro quo between two governments as negative by conflating their impeachment inquiry topic – Ukraine investigating the Bidens – with the other aspect of the phone call between President Trump and President Zelensky, the CrowdStrike’s involvement with the DNC hack in 2016.
The first is truly impeachable. The second is part of everyday business between two countries. Mulvaney admitted to the second, which is neither illegal nor impeachable. But the media pounced by conflating the two.
Democrats and mainstream media are trying to redefine quid pro quo as a negative thing worthy of impeachment. They’re doing this by confusing the language behind the action with the topic of the impeachment inquiry. Unfortunately, they’re doing this to an American public that is easy to confuse and easier to distract.
We’re witnessing a disingenuous attempt to make Americans believe quid pro quo in and of itself is bad. This is ludicrous, or course, but they’ll do or say anything to make President Trump look bad.
Will Texas become a blue state?
If you listen to mainstream media, you’ve probably heard multiple times over the last few months that Texas may turn blue in the next election. That’s been a drumbeat by the left for a while as an influx of people escaping California and the rising Hispanic population is supposed to mean more Democrats in the Lone Star State.
The first piece of their puzzle is true. As Californians realize their state’s policies and cost of living are untenable, more of them turn to Texas where they bring their generally progressive views. But assuming that Hispanics are going to vote Democrat is false. Studies and polls show an increased preference for Republican policies, including the border and illegal immigration policies that are allegedly turning Hispanics off.
Laura Ingraham tackled the topic last night after the President had a massive rally in Dallas. She and her panel made important points that make sense as the idea of Texas turning blue seems more like a leftist pipe dream than a real risk.
Charlie Daniels tells Beto O’Rourke to bring bandaids
Country music legend Charlie Daniels has become one of the most entertaining conservative figures on Twitter. He’s as fearless as his music and as outspoken as anyone in Nashville. And when it comes to his guns, it’s wise not to try to relieve him of them.
That’s the message he gave to presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, the Democrat who has morphed his election campaign so many times he’s becoming the Swiss army knife of social justice warriors. First, it was the environment. Then the border. Then racism with a little more climate change mixed in. Then, back to the border crisis, which he thought was caused by racism and climate change. But lately, the non-contender for the Democratic nomination has become the unhinged champion of gun confiscations, a move that gave him his best polling numbers ever… around 5%.
According to O’Rourke, he has a plan that doesn’t actually address the issue of gun violence. He intends to remove “assault rifles” from millions of law abiding gun owners so only the government and criminals have access to them. It’s not a smart move, but it’s getting him the publicity he craves.
Daniels had a message for him:
Hey Beto when you get down to my part of the country on your gun confiscation trip bring some bandaids with you.
— Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) October 17, 2019
Thankfully, Beto’s chances are about the same as Eric Swalwell’s, who also champions Draconian gun control measures. Swalwell dropped out of the race early, but he still has the same chance of being President as Beto O’Rourke.
