Guns and Crime
Red flagging liberty: The true purpose of gun confiscation swatting
‘Red flag’ Gun confiscation swatting will set-up half the country as 2nd class citizens and will end up in disaster.
When Eric ‘Nukem’ Swalwell recently threatened the unalienable human rights of Ben Shapiro, it was the perfect example of why these unconstitutional abominations need to be banished from civil society. After all, even the ACLU is objecting to some of these extreme infringements on liberty.
It wasn’t just the overzealous exploitation of the authoritarian socialist left’s newest weapon against liberty in Florida with people being deprived of their unalienable human rights at a rate of 5 times a day. It’s that the true purpose of these laws is to suppress liberty in the form of free-speech is beginning to emerge. Never mind that there are laws already on the books to handle the supposed ‘serious crisis’ in our midst.
A new video from the Liberty Doll is a great exposition on how these laws are an extreme danger to the cause of liberty. It details how someone merely expressing an opinion online was set upon by an authoritarian leftist through the good offices of the local law enforcement “Threat Assessment Unit” in full tactical gear, a hair’s breath away from a full-fledged ‘red flag’ gun confiscation raid.
Second-class citizens – in more ways than one.
Let’s take a second and marvel at how fate has juxtaposed the enumeration of the unalienable human right of self-preservation with a term that means ‘A person belonging to a social or political group whose rights and opportunities are inferior to those of the dominant group in a society.’ Because the new laws the left would like to impose on the nation are certainly setting this in stone.
All citizens of this great nation used to have the basic Constitutional civil liberties, the right of due process, the right to self-preservation and of course, freedom of speech to name a few. Now with so-called ‘red flag’ gun confiscation ‘swatting’ laws on the books in some states, these are no longer guaranteed to some citizens. It is not without some irony that proponents of the 2nd amendment are now 2nd class citizens in these states. Consider these additional examples whereby ‘wrongthink’ will mean the loss of someone’s unalienable human rights:
- Kamala Harris Promises To ‘Disarm Violent Hate’ by Seizing Guns From Bigots.
- Shannon Watts: Ben Shapiro is making a death threat. “Come and take it” is also a death threat. Given our gun violence crisis, law enforcement must stop giving pundits and politicians who say these things a pass.
- Red Flag: Cops Seize Guns Owned By School Crossing Guard – After He Expresses Concern for School Safety.
Everyone used to be able to freely express their opinion, but now we have a growing list of instances where the threat of a ‘red flag’ raid at 4:00 AM could be the response to certain ‘unpopular’ opinions.
Everyone used to have the right of due process, accompanied with the presumption of innocence. Whereby punishment for a crime would be meted out only after an accusation and fair trial with the constitutional confrontation of witnesses. Now we have numerous cases of innocent people being punished without ever committing a crime. Then there was the case in Maryland, of the ultimate punishment being meted out for an innocent man.
Coincidentally we have the increasingly absurd circumstance of authoritarian leftists wanting to shield gang members from these measures. In effect, leftists are elevating criminals above the innocent.
In many ways, this issue highlights the sheer hypocrisy and lack of moral grounding of those of the ‘social justice warrior’ [SJW] ilk. While they claim to be working ever so hard for fairness and equality, these laws show that their efforts are having the opposite effect.
‘Red Flag’ laws are steeped in deception.
Deception, double-dealing and duplicity are always prime indicators that there is something seriously wrong with a specific cause, especially if it being promulgated by the national socialist left. This began with the variability in description of the actions of these laws. Usually they are described as ‘temporarily’ removing access to guns by those in ‘crisis’ [whatever that means]. With emphasis on the ‘temporary’ aspect as well as deliberate vagueness in the criteria for bringing in a tactical team in the middle of the night.
Whether or not these unconstitutional abominations were meant to suppress freedom of speech and other unalienable human rights doesn’t really matter in the long run. That will be the effect over time, relegating Second Amendment supporters to the status of second class citizens. That is reason enough to vehemently oppose these laws.
The Bottom-line.
There was a reason the chekists settled on using mental health as a cudgel against dissidents in the later years of the USSR. It’s relatively easy to use this to subjugate the political enemies of socialism. It should be no surprise that the same type of collectivist mindset would come up with the same type of ‘solution’ to the liberty problem.
The national socialist left obsesses over gun confiscation, those denying this obvious fact are boldly lying. They would prefer to simply demand that everyone turn them in, collecting their tears as one liberty grabber once mused. Failing that, they will to go about the task, one gun owner at a time, exploiting tragedy to push along the process whenever they can. Lowering the bar for what can be used to justify these unconstitutional gun confiscations while opening up who can call in these strikes against liberty.
It should be patently obvious that setting up half the country as 2nd class citizens will only end in disaster. It is divisiveness in the extreme and something to be averted if the nation is to stay in one piece.
Democrats
Charlie Daniels tells Beto O’Rourke to bring bandaids
Country music legend Charlie Daniels has become one of the most entertaining conservative figures on Twitter. He’s as fearless as his music and as outspoken as anyone in Nashville. And when it comes to his guns, it’s wise not to try to relieve him of them.
That’s the message he gave to presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, the Democrat who has morphed his election campaign so many times he’s becoming the Swiss army knife of social justice warriors. First, it was the environment. Then the border. Then racism with a little more climate change mixed in. Then, back to the border crisis, which he thought was caused by racism and climate change. But lately, the non-contender for the Democratic nomination has become the unhinged champion of gun confiscations, a move that gave him his best polling numbers ever… around 5%.
According to O’Rourke, he has a plan that doesn’t actually address the issue of gun violence. He intends to remove “assault rifles” from millions of law abiding gun owners so only the government and criminals have access to them. It’s not a smart move, but it’s getting him the publicity he craves.
Daniels had a message for him:
Hey Beto when you get down to my part of the country on your gun confiscation trip bring some bandaids with you.
— Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) October 17, 2019
Thankfully, Beto’s chances are about the same as Eric Swalwell’s, who also champions Draconian gun control measures. Swalwell dropped out of the race early, but he still has the same chance of being President as Beto O’Rourke.
Democrats
Robert Francis ‘Beto’ O’Rourke shoots down his own argument for gun confiscation
A new video from CNN is a perfect illustration of the liberty grabber left’s illogic in the debate over self-defense.
Robert Francis [Beto] O’Rourke made an appearance on CNN in a discussion with Alisyn Camerota today and while unintentional, he systemically destroyed the rationale for gun confiscation. While we fully understand the grave danger of societal violence – primarily caused by the left – and that something needs to be done. It’s hard not to laugh at the sheer illogical stance foisted by Robert Francis in trying to sell the false solution of gun confiscation.
After a brief introduction on the subject with footage of the exchange between Robert Francis O’Rourke and Pete Buttigieg from the Democratic debate, the host asked Robert Francis about his plan on how he was going to get ‘assault weapons’ from those who don’t want to give them up. His response was that people would follow the law.
After that, things became quite interesting with the CNN host asking him: “You expect mass shooters to follow the law?” After a long, uncomfortable pause Robert Francis responded with the follow the law line. The host then pointed out that mass shooter [or criminals in general] don’t follow the law. The whole sequence was hilarious despite the serious nature of the subject.
This is why the national socialist left has to avoid admitting that gun confiscation is their final solution to the liberty problem. It changes the dynamic because only the innocent will give up their guns, making the situation far worse with criminals and the government having a monopoly on the use of force.
That is why that video is so entertaining, in the span of only a few minutes Robert Francis managed to eviscerate the whole purpose of gun confiscation.
Conservatism
They don’t want your guns, they want your doctrine
Beto O’Rourke may in fact be the most honest of the Presidential candidates. He may have gone full Swalwell in an attempt to revive a disastrous campaign; however in recognizing his present shortcomings, Beto O’Rourke has gone the AOC route of revealing the poorly hidden secrets of the Democrat Party. For years, the right was (falsely) accused of using a straw man fallacy with gun confiscation, but Beto O’Rourke has now been unabashed in championing the policy. O’Rourke merely confirmed what we already knew: the socialists want to confiscate our guns. They want the monopoly on force, so they can upend our way of life.
But this upheaval, revolution, is not about redistributing the wealth, fixing the climate, or reducing violence. Beto O’Rourke’s latest Freudian slip is all the more telling. At the gay town hall hosted by CNN, Beto O’Rourke said that the government should strip away tax exemption from churches that refused to partake in the gay agenda, which includes but is not limited to the performing of marriages, removal of ministry standards that prohibit (blatant) non-Christians, and permitting men to pee with little girls. Put more concisely, Beto O’Rourke wants to use the government to coerce the doctrine of the church.
Blatant unconstitutionality aside, if the socialists have their way, we will be at the mercy of the courts, legally speaking, who have an entrenched precedent of conjuring their own law. There have long been talks by atheist about taxing churches, a less unconstitutional means of persecuting the church. The atheist Freedom From Religion Foundation erroneously claims that we pay more in taxes because churches pay nothing, ignoring the history of the income tax in America. The Supreme Court touched on this issue in 1970, ironically close to Roe v Wade. The Supreme Court maintained in Walz v Tax Commission of the City of New York that:
Obviously a direct money subsidy would be a relationship pregnant with involvement and, as with most governmental grant programs, could encompass sustained and detailed administrative relationships for enforcement of statutory or administrative standards, but that is not this case. The hazards of churches supporting government are hardly less in their potential than the hazards of government supporting churches; each relationship carries some involvement, rather than the desired insulation and separation. We cannot ignore the instances in history when church support of government led to the kind of involvement we seek to avoid.
The exemption creates only a minimal and remote involvement between church and state, and far less than taxation of churches. It restricts the fiscal relationship between church and state, and tends to complement and reinforce the desired separation insulating each from the other.
Even a Supreme Court devoid of Christians would have agreed that the Establishment Clause is best maintained through the financial insulation of church and state, that history showed that when the church supporting the state was as threatening to freedom as the reverse. But what Beto is suggesting is a next level takeover. He wants to use government to manipulate the doctrine. So after he has taken your guns, he will use “civil rights” law to target the church. But remember, nothing about Beto O’Rourke is original. He’s just trying to be AOC while also trying to be Eric Swalwell. The Equality Act that Taylor Swift loves to promote would also place churches in the cross hairs of the law, should they remain faithful.
This isn’t a new ambition. Socialism is atheist by its nature and has never existed with a thriving church. In similar fashion, socialism has corresponded with the direct persecution of the church, often with genocidal purposes. An ideology that lumps people in with the collective dismisses the individual pursuit of a relationship with God.
The Second Amendment is a defense mechanism against various forms of government tyranny, among them the aforementioned scenario. Pacifying civilians is never an end but always a means to an end. A disarmed people are neither safer nor freer. In this case, Beto O’Rourke, by the progression of his rhetoric, wants to disarm the populace and coerce doctrine. This is the exact reason to refuse disarming. The socialists want to control our doctrine, by extension, what we think. They ultimately, as Beto O’Rourke’s policy suggestion explicitly demands, want to command us to disobey God, to rewrite doctrine to appease the latest whims of society.
The socialists aren’t floating confiscation just for the sake of confiscation. Institutions that have historically rejected collectivism and adhere to an objective morality standard are natural adversaries to the modern socialist movement. Therefore socialists would see strategic gains in undermining these institutions. This logic is not new or surprising, but is becoming increasingly obvious and less conspiratorial. The words of Beto O’Rourke corroborate the suspicion that gun confiscation is a means to enact religious persecution among other tyrannies.
