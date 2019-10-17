Democrats
Powerful Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings has died
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, a sharecropper’s son who rose to become the powerful chairman of a U.S. House committee that investigated President Donald Trump, died early Thursday of complications from longstanding health issues, his office said. He was 68.
Cummings was a formidable orator who passionately advocated for the poor in his black-majority district , which encompasses a large portion of Baltimore as well as more well-to-do suburbs.
As chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Cummings led multiple investigations of the president’s governmental dealings, including probes in 2019 relating to the president’s family members serving in the White House.
Trump responded by criticizing the Democrat’s district as a “rodent-infested mess” where “no human being would want to live.” The comments came weeks after Trump drew bipartisan condemnation following his calls for Democratic congresswomen of color to get out of the U.S. “right now,” and go back to their “broken and crime-infested countries.”
Cummings replied that government officials must stop making “hateful, incendiary comments” that only serve to divide and distract the nation from its real problems, including mass shootings and white supremacy.
“Those in the highest levels of the government must stop invoking fear, using racist language and encouraging reprehensible behavior,” Cummings said in a speech at the National Press Club.
Cummings’ long career spanned decades in Maryland politics. He rose through the ranks of the Maryland House of Delegates before winning his congressional seat in a special election in 1996 to replace former Rep. Kweisi Mfume, who left the seat to lead the NAACP.
Cummings was an early supporter of Barack Obama’s presidential bid in 2008. By 2016, Cummings was the senior Democrat on the House Benghazi Committee, which he said was “nothing more than a taxpayer-funded effort to bring harm to Hillary Clinton’s campaign” for president.
Throughout his career, Cummings used his fiery voice to highlight the struggles and needs of inner-city residents. He was a firm believer in some much-debated approaches to help the poor and addicted, such as needle exchange programs as a way to reduce the spread of AIDS.
A key figure in the Trump impeachment inquiry , Cummings had been hoping to return to Congress after a medical procedure he said would only keep him away for a week. His statement then didn’t detail the procedure. He had previously been treated for heart and knee issues.
His constituents began mourning shortly after his death at 2:45 a.m. Thursday at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
In a statement, his widow, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, chairwoman of Maryland’s Democratic Party, said “Congressman Cummings was an honorable man who proudly served his district and the nation with dignity, integrity, compassion and humility. He worked until his last breath because he believed our democracy was the highest and best expression of our collective humanity and that our nation’s diversity was our promise, not our problem.”
Cummings was born Jan. 18, 1951. In grade school, a counselor told Cummings he was too slow to learn and spoke poorly, and he would never fulfill his dream of becoming a lawyer.
“I was devastated,” Cummings told The Associated Press in 1996, shortly before he won his seat in Congress. “My whole life changed. I became very determined.”
It steeled Cummings to prove that counselor wrong. He became not only a lawyer, but one of the most powerful orators in the statehouse, where he entered office in 1983. He rose to become the first black House speaker pro tem. He would begin his comments slowly, developing his theme and raising the emotional heat until it became like a sermon from the pulpit.
Cummings was quick to note the differences between Congress and the Maryland General Assembly, which has long been controlled by Democrats.
“After coming from the state where, basically, you had a lot of people working together, it’s clear that the lines are drawn here,” Cummings said about a month after entering office in Washington in 1996.
Cummings chaired the Congressional Black Caucus from 2003 to 2004, employing a hard-charging, explore-every-option style to put the group in the national spotlight.
He cruised to big victories in the overwhelmingly Democratic district, which had given Maryland its first black congressman in 1970 when Parren Mitchell was elected.
Democrats
Charlie Daniels tells Beto O’Rourke to bring bandaids
Country music legend Charlie Daniels has become one of the most entertaining conservative figures on Twitter. He’s as fearless as his music and as outspoken as anyone in Nashville. And when it comes to his guns, it’s wise not to try to relieve him of them.
That’s the message he gave to presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, the Democrat who has morphed his election campaign so many times he’s becoming the Swiss army knife of social justice warriors. First, it was the environment. Then the border. Then racism with a little more climate change mixed in. Then, back to the border crisis, which he thought was caused by racism and climate change. But lately, the non-contender for the Democratic nomination has become the unhinged champion of gun confiscations, a move that gave him his best polling numbers ever… around 5%.
According to O’Rourke, he has a plan that doesn’t actually address the issue of gun violence. He intends to remove “assault rifles” from millions of law abiding gun owners so only the government and criminals have access to them. It’s not a smart move, but it’s getting him the publicity he craves.
Daniels had a message for him:
Hey Beto when you get down to my part of the country on your gun confiscation trip bring some bandaids with you.
— Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) October 17, 2019
Thankfully, Beto’s chances are about the same as Eric Swalwell’s, who also champions Draconian gun control measures. Swalwell dropped out of the race early, but he still has the same chance of being President as Beto O’Rourke.
Democrats
No, Mick Mulvaney didn’t admit to quid pro quo over Biden investigation
When Democrats investigated the 2016 election through the Russia probe and subsequent Congressional witch hunts, there was no bellyaching from the left about it. The same must hold true for the White House investigating 2016 as well. This isn’t just about fairness. It’s about the White House doing its job to uncover corruption from foreign governments attempting to subvert the will of the American people during elections.
It’s important to understand this when we discuss the big news of the day, acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney “admitting” to quid pro quo with Ukraine in a way that impacts the impeachment inquiry. When I read the initial reports, I assumed from the reporting that Mulvaney acknowledged there was an expectation of quid pro quo from the Trump administration in which they withheld military aid to Ukraine unless they reopened the investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden. Then, I watched the statement by Mulvaney and could only shake my head over the conflation by Democrats and mainstream media trying to confuse Americans in hopes that we’re all that stupid and gullible.
Judging by many reactions on social media, it appears they are correct. Many really are incapable of thinking for themselves.
Watch the video for yourself and see if Mulvaney really admitted Ukraine aid money was held up until they investigated the topics of the impeachment inquiry, Joe and Hunter Biden:
Let’s get one thing straight: The impeachment inquiry alleges President Trump used political power to solicit assistance against a reelection opponent. The quid pro quo the Democrats are trying to prove is about Biden and Biden alone. What Mulvaney referenced is the ongoing investigation into 2016 election corruption, in which quid pro quo is not only acceptable but necessary at times. As he said, “get over it.” We do it all the time. President Trump does it. President Obama did it. Every President in our history has, by the very nature of their job, utilized quid pro quo in negotiations with foreign powers. Without quid pro quo, negotiations cannot happen.
Investigating 2016 election corruption and investigating Joe and Hunter Biden are two separate situations. Mulvaney was referring to the former at his press conference. There was no quid pro quo over Biden, and everything we know from the secret meetings House Democrats are having reinforces this fact. Democrats have painted themselves into a corner by making this impeachment inquiry about the Emoluments Clause which brings all of the focus on the accusation that President Trump was soliciting foreign help for his upcoming election in exchange for aid. Mulvaney clearly indicated the quid pro quo was regarding the 2016 election corruption investigation which has absolutely nothing to do with the Emoluments Clause.
Therefore, it’s an outright lie to say Mulvaney just “busted” the President, as so many “news” reports are indicating. Friends, this is why we often push for donations to this site. There is evil afoot within mainstream media that can only be stopped by truthful news outlets like NOQ Report. We can expose the truth, but we need financial assistance to disseminate it to the masses.
Democrats and the media are saying, “OMG HE ADMITTED IT! WE GOT HIM! LOLOLOLOL!” They hear what they want to hear and conflate facts to match their agenda. There was no quid pro quo over Biden. Their impeachment narrative is false.
Democrats
Democrats serve word salad in their search for a message that sounds good
Last evening, Bret Baier commented that some of Joe Biden’s answers were “word salad.” Sleepy Joe’s malapropisms have been well known for some time, and probably suggest an on-going mental difficulty. None of us would readily suggest that his slips represent a more serious problem, such as schizophrenia, which is known for word salad.
But that brings to mind a key element of schizophrenia, and for that matter, many psychoses. We know someone is psychotic when they have a serious defect in reality testing. And while we do not expect careful scientific accuracy from politicians, who are, after all, non-player characters, their failure to demonstrate any connection between their verbal assaults and fact is telling.
At the Democrat freak-out – oops, debate – we heard from Kamala Harris that President Trump “committed crimes in plain sight.” This recitation from Adam Full-of Schiff is telling. He kept that lie up as his talking point for two years, not even relinquishing it when the Mueller Report failed to identify a single crime. If there were actually crimes, why is no lefty politician listing them? Is this comment simply a sound bite echoing in a brain that is empty of original thoughts?
Elizabeth Warren declared that Robert Mueller found Donald Trump guilty of obstructing justice. Granted, this is the now discarded impeachment “foundation,” but that has always been a verbalization without cognition. Mueller’s report explicitly stated that they did not find the President had obstructed, and the Attorney General issued the final finding of “no crime.”
Julian Castro gladly charged the President with “caging kids.” Of course, all he had were the photos of a program begun under President Obama. Since that was in his back yard, one might hope that he was aware of the facts, but apparently not.
And Mayor Pete announced that Trump has made our soldiers “ashamed” by taking away their honor. While one spec-ops soldier has made a comment that might support that position, most have been profoundly in support of our President.
What does this word salad add up to? The casual observer might suggest that this is politics as usual. Politicians make up whatever they want, throw it against the wall, and see if anything sticks. Then they pile on to declare that whatever their audience found satisfying is what they’ve believed all along. In other words, they are definitely sociopaths functioning as non-player characters. At worst, they have neither true beliefs nor reality testing abilities. They are mindless echo chambers spewing word salad in the hope that it will yield votes, and thereby power.
Donald Trump may have a rough style, but his “Promises Made, Promises Kept” approach shows that he does in fact operate from a well-defined set of core beliefs. He truly wants to MAGA, in contrast to his opponents who work to enhance their own positions. And this drives the hatred of him in both the Never-Trump and Democrat camps. They never had the American people in view as anything other than a way to maintain power.
Maybe that’s why Donald Trump has such strong support in the Republican Party, and growing support across all but the radical Left. He may have a less-than-polished delivery, but he’s real. That’s all we’ve been looking for.
