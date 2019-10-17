Videos
Peter Ticktin: I don’t know if anyone knows Donald J. Trump as I know him
It all goes way back to New York Military Academy. Before Donald Trump or I joined the Corps of Cadets, we were each the kind of kid who didn’t care to color between the lines. In that time, there was an expression which fit our ways: “Rules are made to be broken.” There was actually an old saying of these words. For me, I was a bother for constantly acting out in my junior-high school. For Donald, he had a bit of the “No one’s going to tell me what to do!” problem. I didn’t know him then, but I’ve been told.
Once we were in New York Military Academy, we were two boys with our rebellious wills waiting to be broken. That is what they did to us. They broke us like cowboys break horses. New guy rules were difficult. They were constant, and they never ended. We learned to draw between the lines. If we didn’t, we got dressed down, possibly corporally, for going over a line, and we learned quickly to watch the rules. Frankly, we lost all desire to break them. If touching a wire shocks, you, you learn to stop touching it, and you would never go near a third rail.
Not only were we conditioned negatively, but even more effectively, we were conditioned positively. Once we started to succeed in getting rank, our lives became brighter than they ever were before, while we were misbehavers.
This was a life changing transformation for each of us. It is now a part of Donald Trump, to not break the law. In fact, this is why he was disgusted and ‘fired’ a Celebrity Apprentice contestant when he learned of her DUI. Most people are fundamentally honest, but some get a kick out of doing wrong things, while many yield to temptation, and many, like Donald Trump, just are not interested in doing the wrong things.
I’m not saying that neither of us ever did anything inappropriate again for the rest of our lives. The point is that we did not break important bright line rules, such as those which make up our criminal statutes. To break criminal laws would be like touching the third rail in the subway for him.
Donald Trump is simply clean this way. He doesn’t need to have a hidden computer, to delete disks, or to cover any crimes. Yes, some unfortunates around him are getting caught due to their weaknesses, but Donald Trump is the same guy I know from New York Military Academy. He just doesn’t waste his time playing stupid games going beyond the line of legality. To Donald Trump, this is fundamental. Then, when he became rich, he especially had no need to bend rules. There was no temptation or need.
There is nothing wrong with Donald Trump. Unfortunately for the criminals in the Justice Department, the FBI, the CIA, and the Clintons, this is what they failed to realize.
In the words of George Bernard Shaw: “The punishment of a liar is not in the least that he cannot be believed, but rather, that he cannot believe others.” The reason that this is so true, is because we all see the world through our own prisms. A liar thinks that everyone lies.
So, taking Mr. Comey as an example, he was able to achieve a top position in the FBI. When he went to private industry, he was able to rationalize having his friend (Mueller) do you some favors so that he end up with $6.1 Million as a reward for his influence. It is natural that he figured that others think like he does, and like his friends do. He figures that Donald Trump is dirty as he is, because he sees the world though his own prism.
So, these people figured that even if Donald Trump were to be elected, they would find the criminal acts he committed. They knew that they would collude with Russia, as they did, so they knew that Donald Trump probably would, too. They not only figured this, but they knew it to be true. They didn’t need proof, as they could not be so wrong about someone. They just went forward, knowing that Donald Trump was of the same weaknesses that they were. It did not matter to them if they went over any lines. After all, Donald Trump’s crimes would outshine and dwarf any of theirs.
They made just one mistake. They thought that Donald Trump was like they were. They really thought that they would find collusion. They thought that they could prove all kinds of crimes. They just did not know that Donald Trump is too straight to be crooked.
Now, after a couple of years, and no collusion, no crimes, they need to invent a crime, and all they have is something which could cause impeachment if the Democrats gain the House. They cannot get removal out of the Senate, so the most that these crooks have is nothing. Donald Trump is going to remain in power, and the truth is going to come out as to the whole bunch of criminal conspirators who need to (but can’t) remove Donald Trump from office.
All this because they assumed the evil in themselves must be in Donald Trump, too. They assumed evil which just was never there in the first place.
About Peter Ticktin
Peter Ticktin attended and graduated from New York Military Academy in 1964. He was in the same senior class as Donald Trump. In fact, they lived in the same section of the barracks. When Donald Trump was the captain of Company A, he promoted Mr. Ticktin to the rank of platoon Sergeant of the 1st Platoon, and the 2 worked hand in hand through most of their senior year, together. They have known each other through life.
Mr. Ticktin is a court room lawyer in South Florida, though he has handled cases in many states in both the state systems and the federal courts. As a law student, he received a major scholarship, graduated cum laude, and was elected into the Order of the Coif (U.S. law school equivalent of Phi Beta Kappa Key), and ultimately scored sufficiently high on his Bar Exams that the course he took refer to him and his score in its advertising.
Since his admission to The Florida Bar in 1991, Mr. Ticktin has lead the fight in regard to HIV litigation in the early 1990’s and has been a champion for the little guy and gal, against discrimination, and for small business, throughout. Lately, he was the one who unearthed the robo-signers in the mortgage foreclosure field, providing all the states attorney generals with what they needed to win a $30 Billion settlement with the banks.
In his general experience, Mr. Ticktin has been a farmer, a builder, and at one time owned and operated small heavy equipment. He was the CEO of a small public company, The Pony Express, and to this day, he puts the emphasis on “Business” in the category of Business Law for his clients. Of all this, his passion is in running The Global Warming Foundation, where his views are remarkably consistent with the economic doctrines of Donald Trump. He maintains that global warming is real, and that there is a need for America to now prosper, so that we can deal with this problem, not just by reducing use of fossil fuels, but by geo-engineering, hence a need for a space force.
Mr. Ticktin’s practice is centered on representing individuals and businesses with creative approaches to achieve the most pragmatically sensible results.
Guns and Crime
Red flagging liberty: The true purpose of gun confiscation swatting
‘Red flag’ Gun confiscation swatting will set-up half the country as 2nd class citizens and will end up in disaster.
When Eric ‘Nukem’ Swalwell recently threatened the unalienable human rights of Ben Shapiro, it was the perfect example of why these unconstitutional abominations need to be banished from civil society. After all, even the ACLU is objecting to some of these extreme infringements on liberty.
It wasn’t just the overzealous exploitation of the authoritarian socialist left’s newest weapon against liberty in Florida with people being deprived of their unalienable human rights at a rate of 5 times a day. It’s that the true purpose of these laws is to suppress liberty in the form of free-speech is beginning to emerge. Never mind that there are laws already on the books to handle the supposed ‘serious crisis’ in our midst.
A new video from the Liberty Doll is a great exposition on how these laws are an extreme danger to the cause of liberty. It details how someone merely expressing an opinion online was set upon by an authoritarian leftist through the good offices of the local law enforcement “Threat Assessment Unit” in full tactical gear, a hair’s breath away from a full-fledged ‘red flag’ gun confiscation raid.
Second-class citizens – in more ways than one.
Let’s take a second and marvel at how fate has juxtaposed the enumeration of the unalienable human right of self-preservation with a term that means ‘A person belonging to a social or political group whose rights and opportunities are inferior to those of the dominant group in a society.’ Because the new laws the left would like to impose on the nation are certainly setting this in stone.
All citizens of this great nation used to have the basic Constitutional civil liberties, the right of due process, the right to self-preservation and of course, freedom of speech to name a few. Now with so-called ‘red flag’ gun confiscation ‘swatting’ laws on the books in some states, these are no longer guaranteed to some citizens. It is not without some irony that proponents of the 2nd amendment are now 2nd class citizens in these states. Consider these additional examples whereby ‘wrongthink’ will mean the loss of someone’s unalienable human rights:
- Kamala Harris Promises To ‘Disarm Violent Hate’ by Seizing Guns From Bigots.
- Shannon Watts: Ben Shapiro is making a death threat. “Come and take it” is also a death threat. Given our gun violence crisis, law enforcement must stop giving pundits and politicians who say these things a pass.
- Red Flag: Cops Seize Guns Owned By School Crossing Guard – After He Expresses Concern for School Safety.
Everyone used to be able to freely express their opinion, but now we have a growing list of instances where the threat of a ‘red flag’ raid at 4:00 AM could be the response to certain ‘unpopular’ opinions.
Everyone used to have the right of due process, accompanied with the presumption of innocence. Whereby punishment for a crime would be meted out only after an accusation and fair trial with the constitutional confrontation of witnesses. Now we have numerous cases of innocent people being punished without ever committing a crime. Then there was the case in Maryland, of the ultimate punishment being meted out for an innocent man.
Coincidentally we have the increasingly absurd circumstance of authoritarian leftists wanting to shield gang members from these measures. In effect, leftists are elevating criminals above the innocent.
In many ways, this issue highlights the sheer hypocrisy and lack of moral grounding of those of the ‘social justice warrior’ [SJW] ilk. While they claim to be working ever so hard for fairness and equality, these laws show that their efforts are having the opposite effect.
‘Red Flag’ laws are steeped in deception.
Deception, double-dealing and duplicity are always prime indicators that there is something seriously wrong with a specific cause, especially if it being promulgated by the national socialist left. This began with the variability in description of the actions of these laws. Usually they are described as ‘temporarily’ removing access to guns by those in ‘crisis’ [whatever that means]. With emphasis on the ‘temporary’ aspect as well as deliberate vagueness in the criteria for bringing in a tactical team in the middle of the night.
Whether or not these unconstitutional abominations were meant to suppress freedom of speech and other unalienable human rights doesn’t really matter in the long run. That will be the effect over time, relegating Second Amendment supporters to the status of second class citizens. That is reason enough to vehemently oppose these laws.
The Bottom-line.
There was a reason the chekists settled on using mental health as a cudgel against dissidents in the later years of the USSR. It’s relatively easy to use this to subjugate the political enemies of socialism. It should be no surprise that the same type of collectivist mindset would come up with the same type of ‘solution’ to the liberty problem.
The national socialist left obsesses over gun confiscation, those denying this obvious fact are boldly lying. They would prefer to simply demand that everyone turn them in, collecting their tears as one liberty grabber once mused. Failing that, they will to go about the task, one gun owner at a time, exploiting tragedy to push along the process whenever they can. Lowering the bar for what can be used to justify these unconstitutional gun confiscations while opening up who can call in these strikes against liberty.
It should be patently obvious that setting up half the country as 2nd class citizens will only end in disaster. It is divisiveness in the extreme and something to be averted if the nation is to stay in one piece.
Democrats
Robert Francis ‘Beto’ O’Rourke shoots down his own argument for gun confiscation
A new video from CNN is a perfect illustration of the liberty grabber left’s illogic in the debate over self-defense.
Robert Francis [Beto] O’Rourke made an appearance on CNN in a discussion with Alisyn Camerota today and while unintentional, he systemically destroyed the rationale for gun confiscation. While we fully understand the grave danger of societal violence – primarily caused by the left – and that something needs to be done. It’s hard not to laugh at the sheer illogical stance foisted by Robert Francis in trying to sell the false solution of gun confiscation.
After a brief introduction on the subject with footage of the exchange between Robert Francis O’Rourke and Pete Buttigieg from the Democratic debate, the host asked Robert Francis about his plan on how he was going to get ‘assault weapons’ from those who don’t want to give them up. His response was that people would follow the law.
After that, things became quite interesting with the CNN host asking him: “You expect mass shooters to follow the law?” After a long, uncomfortable pause Robert Francis responded with the follow the law line. The host then pointed out that mass shooter [or criminals in general] don’t follow the law. The whole sequence was hilarious despite the serious nature of the subject.
This is why the national socialist left has to avoid admitting that gun confiscation is their final solution to the liberty problem. It changes the dynamic because only the innocent will give up their guns, making the situation far worse with criminals and the government having a monopoly on the use of force.
That is why that video is so entertaining, in the span of only a few minutes Robert Francis managed to eviscerate the whole purpose of gun confiscation.
Democrats
Project Veritas: Jeff Zucker picks winners and losers for CNN
This is far from shocking. In fact, it’s assumed by most that the major networks (and just about every news outlet in America) picks winners and losers. They decide who they want to support from the top of the food chain and disseminate this perspective to their teams. This is why hearing Jeff Zucker push for some candidates while opposing others isn’t surprising.
Nonetheless, it’s interesting to hear the CNN President talking about Democratic candidates in his own words. Project Veritas and their CNN insider, Cary Poarch, have listened to hundreds of hours of recorded phone calls and hidden-camera videos to expose CNN’s unambiguous anti-Trump bias. But it appears the bias isn’t just directed at the President. They’re picking winners or losers ahead of debates, including tonight’s.
This Project Veritas video is an important one to watch before watching the Democratic Debate. It will put it all into perspective as CNN tries to paint some of the candidates in a positive light while pushing others to give up their presidential ambitions.
