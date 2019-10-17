News
Mark Sanford’s campaign launch had an attendee
When you’ve hit rock bottom, the only direction to go is up. But when you start from rock bottom, moving up can be a bit more challenging. That’s what former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford learned quickly yesterday when his primary campaign against Donald Trump launched at a press conference in which a single reporter and zero supporters showed up.
What made the embarrassing exercise in futility even worse is that his team of two had set up a podium near Independence Hall in Philadelphia. When the campaign made the decision to launch there, it probably sounded like a great idea. But as Sanford himself noted, nobody knows him in Philadelphia. In fact, most who know him outside of South Carolina probably remember him as the guy who went down to Argentina for a week for activities that don’t need to be repeated.
Sanford’s chances of making a dent in President Trump’s nomination are somewhere around zero, barring a meteor striking Washington DC. Sadly, his message is one the GOP needs to hear – stop spending like Democrats. But there are better ways to deliver that message than trying to primary a sitting President with 95% approval rate within his party.
The attendee, a local reporter, covered the “event” nonetheless:
Mark Sanford kicked off his presidential campaign against Donald Trump in Philly. One person showed up.
The bell in the Independence Hall tower rang at 9 a.m., and Mark Sanford took a deep breath. He grabbed a giant check for “one trillion dollars,” stood next to a tiny wooden lectern, and asked me if I was ready for him to kick off a news conference announcing his bid to challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 Republican primary.
It didn’t really feel like a news conference. I was the only reporter there.
And when it began, the only others around besides his two aides were a family 30 yards away with a selfie stick and a group of students from Paris who wanted to know why he had such a big check. (Answer: It represented the burden of the national debt.)
This should be a wake-up call to any Republican considering a presidential challenge. Don’t. President Trump is far too popular within the GOP to realistically challenge. Stop watching CNN or ABC News. It’s embarrassing.
Democrats
Powerful Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings has died
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, a sharecropper’s son who rose to become the powerful chairman of a U.S. House committee that investigated President Donald Trump, died early Thursday of complications from longstanding health issues, his office said. He was 68.
Cummings was a formidable orator who passionately advocated for the poor in his black-majority district , which encompasses a large portion of Baltimore as well as more well-to-do suburbs.
As chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Cummings led multiple investigations of the president’s governmental dealings, including probes in 2019 relating to the president’s family members serving in the White House.
Trump responded by criticizing the Democrat’s district as a “rodent-infested mess” where “no human being would want to live.” The comments came weeks after Trump drew bipartisan condemnation following his calls for Democratic congresswomen of color to get out of the U.S. “right now,” and go back to their “broken and crime-infested countries.”
Cummings replied that government officials must stop making “hateful, incendiary comments” that only serve to divide and distract the nation from its real problems, including mass shootings and white supremacy.
“Those in the highest levels of the government must stop invoking fear, using racist language and encouraging reprehensible behavior,” Cummings said in a speech at the National Press Club.
Cummings’ long career spanned decades in Maryland politics. He rose through the ranks of the Maryland House of Delegates before winning his congressional seat in a special election in 1996 to replace former Rep. Kweisi Mfume, who left the seat to lead the NAACP.
Cummings was an early supporter of Barack Obama’s presidential bid in 2008. By 2016, Cummings was the senior Democrat on the House Benghazi Committee, which he said was “nothing more than a taxpayer-funded effort to bring harm to Hillary Clinton’s campaign” for president.
Throughout his career, Cummings used his fiery voice to highlight the struggles and needs of inner-city residents. He was a firm believer in some much-debated approaches to help the poor and addicted, such as needle exchange programs as a way to reduce the spread of AIDS.
A key figure in the Trump impeachment inquiry , Cummings had been hoping to return to Congress after a medical procedure he said would only keep him away for a week. His statement then didn’t detail the procedure. He had previously been treated for heart and knee issues.
His constituents began mourning shortly after his death at 2:45 a.m. Thursday at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
In a statement, his widow, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, chairwoman of Maryland’s Democratic Party, said “Congressman Cummings was an honorable man who proudly served his district and the nation with dignity, integrity, compassion and humility. He worked until his last breath because he believed our democracy was the highest and best expression of our collective humanity and that our nation’s diversity was our promise, not our problem.”
Cummings was born Jan. 18, 1951. In grade school, a counselor told Cummings he was too slow to learn and spoke poorly, and he would never fulfill his dream of becoming a lawyer.
“I was devastated,” Cummings told The Associated Press in 1996, shortly before he won his seat in Congress. “My whole life changed. I became very determined.”
It steeled Cummings to prove that counselor wrong. He became not only a lawyer, but one of the most powerful orators in the statehouse, where he entered office in 1983. He rose to become the first black House speaker pro tem. He would begin his comments slowly, developing his theme and raising the emotional heat until it became like a sermon from the pulpit.
Cummings was quick to note the differences between Congress and the Maryland General Assembly, which has long been controlled by Democrats.
“After coming from the state where, basically, you had a lot of people working together, it’s clear that the lines are drawn here,” Cummings said about a month after entering office in Washington in 1996.
Cummings chaired the Congressional Black Caucus from 2003 to 2004, employing a hard-charging, explore-every-option style to put the group in the national spotlight.
He cruised to big victories in the overwhelmingly Democratic district, which had given Maryland its first black congressman in 1970 when Parren Mitchell was elected.
Media
Megyn Kelly will NOT be returning to Fox News
When news broke that former Fox News and NBC News host Megyn Kelly was going to go on Tucker Carlson’s show, the rebuke was instant. Many saw this as a test to see how people would react to her first time on the channel in two years. They also noted the odd coincidence that she appeared on Fox News less than a week after Shepard Smith stepped down from his afternoon news show.
Fox News didn’t wait long after Kelly’s appearance before ending any rumors:
“Megyn Kelly’s forthcoming guest appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight was coordinated weeks ago and is a one-time occurrence. Any future programming changes we are considering do not involve her,” the network said in a statement.
Here she is on Carlson’s show:
Well, that’s that. The timing of Megyn Kelly’s appearance as a guest with Tucker Carlson was coincidental. She will not be replacing Shepard Smith or picking up a slot from someone else. Perhaps Yahoo! is hiring.
Media
CNN insider Cary Poarch reaches GoFundMe goal as Project Veritas scores big for the truth
When CNN insider Cary Poarch helped Project Veritas reveal the truth of anti-Trump and pro-Democrat bias at the news network, he had been inspired by the Facebook whistleblower from earlier this year. Now, Poarch himself has become an inspiration for others to reveal the truth after his GoFundMe campaign quickly exceeded its goal of $100,000 to support his family and face legal challenges in the coming year.
— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 17, 2019
Retribution and scorn are two of the primary forces that dissuade people from coming forward. Seeing how successful Poarch’s campaign was and the impact it’s already having on American politics will likely encourage others to reach out to Project Veritas to tell the truth about their companies. Bias against President Trump, Republicans, and the people who support them is rampant in the media, big tech, Hollywood, and education. Yet in nearly every case, the forces behind the bias pretend to be fair and apolitical in their actions. This is far from the truth and people who are fed up with the bias need to step forward.
There’s another roadblock for whistleblowers: credibility. It is often revealed that they may have had a vendetta against an old boss or a other personal reasons driving them to come forward. Poarch seems to be the real deal. A Democrats, Poarch supported Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign in 2016. One may think this would make him cheer on the corrupt brand of journalism at CNN, but he values journalistic integrity and properly reporting the news over personal political opinions. As he stated:
Other networks own their bias, but CNN portrays itself as middle of the road. I believe the American people deserve to know the true agenda of President Jeff Zucker so they understand what’s really going on behind the scenes at CNN and can make informed choices as consumers of media.
According to Founder James O’Keefe, other whistleblowers have already come forward to Project Veritas. The investigative journalists and activists have made a dent against bias and corruption in progressive circles with exposés on notable organizations such as ACORN, teachers’ unions, at Twitter.
Here are the first two parts of ExposeCNN:
Those who see corruption, bias, or anti-American machinations happening at their organizations should reach out to Project Veritas immediately. As Cary Poarch has demonstrated, the truth cannot be stifled if brave Americans speak out.
