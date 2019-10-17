Media
CNN insider Cary Poarch reaches GoFundMe goal as Project Veritas scores big for the truth
When CNN insider Cary Poarch helped Project Veritas reveal the truth of anti-Trump and pro-Democrat bias at the news network, he had been inspired by the Facebook whistleblower from earlier this year. Now, Poarch himself has become an inspiration for others to reveal the truth after his GoFundMe campaign quickly exceeded its goal of $100,000 to support his family and face legal challenges in the coming year.
— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 17, 2019
Retribution and scorn are two of the primary forces that dissuade people from coming forward. Seeing how successful Poarch’s campaign was and the impact it’s already having on American politics will likely encourage others to reach out to Project Veritas to tell the truth about their companies. Bias against President Trump, Republicans, and the people who support them is rampant in the media, big tech, Hollywood, and education. Yet in nearly every case, the forces behind the bias pretend to be fair and apolitical in their actions. This is far from the truth and people who are fed up with the bias need to step forward.
There’s another roadblock for whistleblowers: credibility. It is often revealed that they may have had a vendetta against an old boss or a other personal reasons driving them to come forward. Poarch seems to be the real deal. A Democrats, Poarch supported Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign in 2016. One may think this would make him cheer on the corrupt brand of journalism at CNN, but he values journalistic integrity and properly reporting the news over personal political opinions. As he stated:
Other networks own their bias, but CNN portrays itself as middle of the road. I believe the American people deserve to know the true agenda of President Jeff Zucker so they understand what’s really going on behind the scenes at CNN and can make informed choices as consumers of media.
According to Founder James O’Keefe, other whistleblowers have already come forward to Project Veritas. The investigative journalists and activists have made a dent against bias and corruption in progressive circles with exposés on notable organizations such as ACORN, teachers’ unions, at Twitter.
Here are the first two parts of ExposeCNN:
Those who see corruption, bias, or anti-American machinations happening at their organizations should reach out to Project Veritas immediately. As Cary Poarch has demonstrated, the truth cannot be stifled if brave Americans speak out.

Megyn Kelly will NOT be returning to Fox News
When news broke that former Fox News and NBC News host Megyn Kelly was going to go on Tucker Carlson’s show, the rebuke was instant. Many saw this as a test to see how people would react to her first time on the channel in two years. They also noted the odd coincidence that she appeared on Fox News less than a week after Shepard Smith stepped down from his afternoon news show.
Fox News didn’t wait long after Kelly’s appearance before ending any rumors:
“Megyn Kelly’s forthcoming guest appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight was coordinated weeks ago and is a one-time occurrence. Any future programming changes we are considering do not involve her,” the network said in a statement.
Well, that’s that. The timing of Megyn Kelly’s appearance as a guest with Tucker Carlson was coincidental. She will not be replacing Shepard Smith or picking up a slot from someone else. Perhaps Yahoo! is hiring.

ABC News continues sweeping Kentucky-Syria bombing raid footage under the rug
ABC News did something indicative of a propaganda outlet this week. They either willfully played edited footage of a Kentucky firearms arms and pretended it was Turkish attacks on Kurds in Syria, or they are generally so incompetent, they should be removed from the list of “trusted” news sources many Americans believe them to be. Either way, they should at least get their press passes suspended until after the 2020 election. The faux pas was THAT bad.
If @ABC News made a mistake, then their incompetence is startling. If they did it on purpose (and with the edits to the video, that seems to be the case), then they’re an outright evil group of bald-faced liars pretending to report the news. https://t.co/xffDqO7114
— JD Rucker (@JDRucker) October 14, 2019
Now, three days after the incidents (yes, there were multiple uses of the edited video), ABC News has done nothing to address it other than a pair of feeble Tweets. Keep in mind, their Twitter accounts are not widely followed. Their accounts would be lucky to reach 1% of the television audience that witnessed their fake news reports, which likely influenced many of Americans who have been or are forming their opinion about this important situation in the Middle East.
This was intentional, one way or the other. They know what they were doing and they know how they’re handling the situation now. They’re acutely aware that the vast majority of their audience has been influenced negatively, and they don’t care.
ABC Edits Out Trump EMBARRASSING News With Their Fake Video, Still No Correction
Over 72-hours. It has been over 72-hours since ABC’s World News Tonight first falsely claimed a special event at a gun range in Kentucky was footage of a Turkish attack on civilian Kurds in northern Syria. And in that 72-hours, the network had rejected all calls for an on-air correction, apology, and explanation to their viewers as to how the misinformation made it through their supposedly rigorous vetting process.
The network went so far as to cut out the soundbite of President Trump roasting chief White House correspondent Jon Karl on the topic, in the midst of a nationally televised joint press conference with the president of Italy, during Wednesday’s World News Tonight.
Trump called out ABC after Karl stood up and accused the President of giving the “greenlight” for Turkey to invade Syria and create a humanitarian disaster there. “[I]t was never given a greenlight,” Trump declared before bringing up ABC’s recent blunder:
And when you ask a question like that, it is very deceptive, John. It’s almost as deceptive as you showing all of the bombings taking place in Syria, and it turns out the bombing you showed on television took place in Kentucky. So, you know. I’m not even sure that ABC apologized for that.
If ABC is unwilling to address the issue properly and acknowledge their wrongdoing, then it’s incumbent on patriots to spread the word and make certain as many Americans as possible know the truth about their fake news reporting.

Robert Francis ‘Beto’ O’Rourke shoots down his own argument for gun confiscation
A new video from CNN is a perfect illustration of the liberty grabber left’s illogic in the debate over self-defense.
Robert Francis [Beto] O’Rourke made an appearance on CNN in a discussion with Alisyn Camerota today and while unintentional, he systemically destroyed the rationale for gun confiscation. While we fully understand the grave danger of societal violence – primarily caused by the left – and that something needs to be done. It’s hard not to laugh at the sheer illogical stance foisted by Robert Francis in trying to sell the false solution of gun confiscation.
After a brief introduction on the subject with footage of the exchange between Robert Francis O’Rourke and Pete Buttigieg from the Democratic debate, the host asked Robert Francis about his plan on how he was going to get ‘assault weapons’ from those who don’t want to give them up. His response was that people would follow the law.
After that, things became quite interesting with the CNN host asking him: “You expect mass shooters to follow the law?” After a long, uncomfortable pause Robert Francis responded with the follow the law line. The host then pointed out that mass shooter [or criminals in general] don’t follow the law. The whole sequence was hilarious despite the serious nature of the subject.
This is why the national socialist left has to avoid admitting that gun confiscation is their final solution to the liberty problem. It changes the dynamic because only the innocent will give up their guns, making the situation far worse with criminals and the government having a monopoly on the use of force.
That is why that video is so entertaining, in the span of only a few minutes Robert Francis managed to eviscerate the whole purpose of gun confiscation.
