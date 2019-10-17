ABC News continues sweeping Kentucky-Syria bombing raid footage under the rug

ABC News did something indicative of a propaganda outlet this week. They either willfully played edited footage of a Kentucky firearms arms and pretended it was Turkish attacks on Kurds in Syria, or they are generally so incompetent, they should be removed from the list of “trusted” news sources many Americans believe them to be. Either way, they should at least get their press passes suspended until after the 2020 election. The faux pas was THAT bad.

If @ABC News made a mistake, then their incompetence is startling. If they did it on purpose (and with the edits to the video, that seems to be the case), then they’re an outright evil group of bald-faced liars pretending to report the news. https://t.co/xffDqO7114 — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) October 14, 2019

Now, three days after the incidents (yes, there were multiple uses of the edited video), ABC News has done nothing to address it other than a pair of feeble Tweets. Keep in mind, their Twitter accounts are not widely followed. Their accounts would be lucky to reach 1% of the television audience that witnessed their fake news reports, which likely influenced many of Americans who have been or are forming their opinion about this important situation in the Middle East.

This was intentional, one way or the other. They know what they were doing and they know how they’re handling the situation now. They’re acutely aware that the vast majority of their audience has been influenced negatively, and they don’t care.

ABC Edits Out Trump EMBARRASSING News With Their Fake Video, Still No Correction Over 72-hours. It has been over 72-hours since ABC’s World News Tonight first falsely claimed a special event at a gun range in Kentucky was footage of a Turkish attack on civilian Kurds in northern Syria. And in that 72-hours, the network had rejected all calls for an on-air correction, apology, and explanation to their viewers as to how the misinformation made it through their supposedly rigorous vetting process. The network went so far as to cut out the soundbite of President Trump roasting chief White House correspondent Jon Karl on the topic, in the midst of a nationally televised joint press conference with the president of Italy, during Wednesday’s World News Tonight. Trump called out ABC after Karl stood up and accused the President of giving the “greenlight” for Turkey to invade Syria and create a humanitarian disaster there. “[I]t was never given a greenlight,” Trump declared before bringing up ABC’s recent blunder: And when you ask a question like that, it is very deceptive, John. It’s almost as deceptive as you showing all of the bombings taking place in Syria, and it turns out the bombing you showed on television took place in Kentucky. So, you know. I’m not even sure that ABC apologized for that.

If ABC is unwilling to address the issue properly and acknowledge their wrongdoing, then it’s incumbent on patriots to spread the word and make certain as many Americans as possible know the truth about their fake news reporting.

