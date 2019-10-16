Blue Dog barking

In a room filled with crazy people, it’s pretty easy to stand out—and the best way to do that is simply to not be insane. Tulsi Gabbard certainly proved that last night during the latest Democrat debate, where between Joe Biden’s impression of a grumpy old man sending back a bowl of soup and Elizabeth Warren doing the Jets and Sharks routine with Bernie Sanders over who gets to rule the socialist turf, there was precious little sanity on display. Gabbard somehow managed to pull it off, though, staking out a centerist (i.e., in sync with three-quarters of the country) position on abortion and even getting a few jabs in against the media and her opponents.

CNN reacted much as one would expect:

CNN cuts off Tulsi Gabbard as questions Elizabeth Warren's fitness for office CNN employees said in an undercover sting video by Project Veritas that they do *not* like Gabbard and that they do like Warren Total BS by CNNpic.twitter.com/SFyPDj7cAW — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 16, 2019

Mind you, in the well-nigh impossible event that Gabbard managed to snag the nomination, I would never even consider voting for her. In spite of her military service and moderate political positions, she remains, after all, a Democrat—and given that party’s radical lurch to the left, I believe that anyone with a D next to his or her name should be kept far, far away from the levers of power. Gabbard does, however, represent a rare and endangered breed: a Democrat who doesn’t scare me half to death. An Elizabeth Warren or a Bernie Sanders in the White House would pose an existential threat to America as we know it. Gabbard, on the other hand, would be someone we could actually live with, insofar as she wouldn’t leave the country in the same shape that Nicolas Maduro has left Venezuela.

Which means, of course, that she won’t win the nomination—a fact of which I’m sure Gabbard is aware. You have to give her credit for hanging in there, though, if only to keep the crazy train that is the Democrat Party from jumping completely off the rails. Toward that end, she tried injecting some comity into the debate, saying, “When I look out at our country, I don’t see deplorables. I see fellow Americans.” When asked about her own friendships across the political divide, she cited her relationship with Trey Gowdy, of whom she said, “He and I disagree a lot and very strongly on a lot of political issues. We’ve developed a friendship that’s based on respect, and he’s been there for me during some personally challenging times.”

None of that, however, came close to generating the kind of controversy that Gabbard’s remarks on abortion did:

I agree with Hillary Clinton on one thing. In the 1990s, when Bill Clinton was president and she said abortion should be safe, legal, and rare, I think she’s correct.

Even to most people who support legalized abortion, this is an unremarkable statement. Indeed, as Gabbard pointed out, it represented mainstream Democrat thought not too long ago. That such a thing amounts to heresy among Democrats these days, though, says a lot about the abortion lobby’s grip on the party and how radical it has become. That Gabbard tackled the subject head on also says a lot about her courage.

It wasn’t just conservatives who noticed, either:

I don’t agree with @TulsiGabbard on a lot, but do appreciate that she brought up the third rail for Democrats: that abortion should be “safe, legal, and rare.” We should reduce the need for abortions by investing in prevention. — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) October 16, 2019

And suddenly one understands why Wen’s tenure as Planned Parenthood’s director was so brief.

At any rate, it’s very interesting to see these cracks developing in Democrat support for unlimited abortion at all stages of pregnancy. As conservatives, we should welcome this development and encourage it—and give credit to those on the other side when they make the effort. Perhaps it’s foolishness on our part to hope it might drag the Democrat Party back from the abyss, but hope is better than despair any way you slice it.

So keep up the fight, Tulsi. And we’ll keep watching.

