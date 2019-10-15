Connect with us

Democrats

Yes, Andrew Yang should be upset with CNN again

Let’s assume for a moment that you’re a Democrats. I know, the vast majority of our readers are Republicans, but pretend for a moment that you’re forced to pick one Democratic candidate to support. It would probably be a moderate. It would probably be someone who still believes in capitalism and is against taking away our freedoms. For many, it would be Andrew Yang.

Before anyone jumps on me for “endorsing” the pro-choice businessman, I’m not. Nor am I supporting his nomination; I’d much rather see Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren as the nominee so we could have a full-blown capitalism vs socialism election to settle the score on the soul of America’s economic future. That’s necessary, as we’ve seen the rise of socialists like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez due to a lack of understanding by many Democrats, particularly young ones. A Trump vs Sanders/Warren election would help bring the truth to light.

With that clear, Andrew Yang has some good ideas. He may not have many of the the solutions that I agree with, but he recognizes some of the problems plaguing America such as an infrastructure grid that must be modernized, the lack of term limits on Capitol Hill, and giving a leg-up to veterans in need. Perhaps it’s for this reason he is scorned by CNN and others mainstream media.

Despite raking in an impressive $10 million in donations last quarter, he still gets “forgotten” in conversations about top candidates. Others who are polling lower than him like Beto O’Rouke and Amy Klobuchar get more airtime and media mentions. During last night’s Democratic debate, he had his best performance to date, delivering answers that sounded more polished than the three previous debate answers.

But to CNN, he was a ghost. Watching the post-debate panel on CNN, it was an Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg lovefest. However, all of the candidates on stage got mentioned. All but one.

One does not have to support a candidate to recognize unfairness by the media. Andrew Yang deserved praise for a strong performance. Instead, the CNN panel pretended that he didn’t show up. Their bias against him is blatant.

Now we know why Joe Biden waited until after the debate to file with the FEC

As fate would have it, Tuesday night’s Democratic debate happened to coincide with the deadline to file financial disclosures with the Federal Election Commission. Everyone’s paperwork was in long before the debate except one campaign’s: former Vice President Joe Biden. His campaign waited until the last minute, literally, as the debate ended an hour before the deadline. Now we know why he waited.

Biden has $9 million in the bank. That’s far less than Bernie Sanders’s $33.7 million, Elizabeth Warren’s $25.7 million, or Pete Buttigieg’s $23.4 million. Heck, even Kamala Harris is in better shape with $10.5 million.

His campaign has been spending like crazy to try to maintain his frontrunner status and it hasn’t been working. Now, he’s going into the dead period of the holiday season with much less than competitors as campaigns attempt to build their ground game in early states. Sometimes, that isn’t very expensive with generally smaller states slated early, but 2020 is different. California’s primary is only a month after the Iowa caucus and building a ground game there takes millions of dollars just to be competitive.

As hard as it is to believe considering how high he was polling just a couple of months ago, this news could mean his chances of securing the nomination are essentially nil. Seriously. It’s conceivable that unless he gets a major fundraising bump from the debate, in which he performed acceptably but not great, he may not have enough gas in the tank to make it into March.

Biden’s biggest problem is the passion, or lack thereof, within his base. Yes, a lot of Democrats still believe he has the best chance of taking on President Trump head-to-head, but they’re not embracing his policy proposals with the vigor that surrounds his four main competitors or even his rising competitor in the moderate lane, Andrew Yang.

The Biden campaign is going to have to hold a ton of fundraisers, including big-money donors, from now until February if he’s going to have the resources to have a real shot. With 1/4th the cash that Bernie has on hand, it may be too late for Joe.

Elizabeth Warren continues to evade yes-or-no question on raising middle class taxes

The only thing harder than getting Bernie Sanders to stop yelling is getting Elizabeth Warren to acknowledge that her Medicare-for-All proposal will definitely increase taxes on every middle-class American worker. It’s getting to the point of being awkward when anyone asks her the question, especially at the Democratic debate tonight when she was asked twice to give a yes-or-no answer.

Needless to say, she didn’t give a yes-or-no response to either attempt to ask the question.

It’s as if some campaign adviser told her if she ever admits she’ll raise taxes on the middle class, her election hopes would melt away faster than the Wicked Witch of the West when splashed with water. The truth is, she could actually survive the primaries and likely come out as the nominee if she would simply acknowledge the tax increase and then justify it. Instead, she keeps her answers focused on “costs.” That’s fine. But she clearly needs to acknowledge the math behind her plan which must include a tax increase. Otherwise, she’ll continue to look like an idiot.

Pretty much all of her competitors on stage attacked her for it, starting with Pete Buttigieg.

Medicare-for-All is a monstrosity. She knows it, but she also knows she has to pander to the radical progressives in her party if she has any hope of winning the nomination.

Every candidate on the Democratic debate stage tonight was willing to answer the question Elizabeth Warren refuses to answer. By not answering it, she’s making it a bigger issue than if she simply told the truth. She’ll raise taxes on everyone.

The other reason Pelosi won’t have a formal impeachment vote

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has rejected calls from both sides of the fence to formalize the impeachment inquiry against President Trump. There was some speculation that she would announce a formal vote following a closed-door meeting with her caucus today, but sources present indicate that isn’t going to happen any time soon.

The biggest reason she doesn’t want to do it is obvious. Formalizing the inquiry would open up Republicans to be able to call witnesses and question the Democrats’ witnesses. The “inquiry” is currently being held under Article 1, Section 1 powers, giving the oversight committee chairs power to move forward without involving Republicans. By formalizing the inquiry, Pelosi would be opening up doors for Republican she doesn’t want opened.

The other reason is less obvious, but based on her meeting today, it seems clear rank-and-file members of her caucus aren’t as enthusiastic about impeachment as the party’s leadership seems to be. Some may want it without wanting to be put on record supporting it with an important election just over a year away. Others may simply not want it at all. Regardless of their reasons, it seems very possible Pelosi simply doesn’t have the votes yet to move forward with an impeachment inquiry, let alone a formal vote.

There is no doubt every House Democrat wants impeachment, but until they’re able to make a public case to garner enough support for it, the whole thing is just a political bomb that could blow up on vulnerable Democrats on Capitol Hill.

In her efforts to bring unity to her party, Nancy Pelosi may have driven the biggest wedge possible by pushing forward with impeachment. It’s a political mistake. It’s a smokescreen. Most importantly, it’s a sham.

