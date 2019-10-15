The other reason Pelosi won’t have a formal impeachment vote

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has rejected calls from both sides of the fence to formalize the impeachment inquiry against President Trump. There was some speculation that she would announce a formal vote following a closed-door meeting with her caucus today, but sources present indicate that isn’t going to happen any time soon.

The biggest reason she doesn’t want to do it is obvious. Formalizing the inquiry would open up Republicans to be able to call witnesses and question the Democrats’ witnesses. The “inquiry” is currently being held under Article 1, Section 1 powers, giving the oversight committee chairs power to move forward without involving Republicans. By formalizing the inquiry, Pelosi would be opening up doors for Republican she doesn’t want opened.

The other reason is less obvious, but based on her meeting today, it seems clear rank-and-file members of her caucus aren’t as enthusiastic about impeachment as the party’s leadership seems to be. Some may want it without wanting to be put on record supporting it with an important election just over a year away. Others may simply not want it at all. Regardless of their reasons, it seems very possible Pelosi simply doesn’t have the votes yet to move forward with an impeachment inquiry, let alone a formal vote.

There is no doubt every House Democrat wants impeachment, but until they’re able to make a public case to garner enough support for it, the whole thing is just a political bomb that could blow up on vulnerable Democrats on Capitol Hill.

In her efforts to bring unity to her party, Nancy Pelosi may have driven the biggest wedge possible by pushing forward with impeachment. It’s a political mistake. It’s a smokescreen. Most importantly, it’s a sham.

